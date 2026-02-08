Who is Brandi Carlile’s Wife, Catherine Shepherd? All About Super Bowl Pregame Performer’s Family, Children, Net Worth & More

The 11-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is a well-recognized face globally. But for the NFL fans, she is more than just a Grammy winner. She is the pregame performer of one of the most-watched events in the U.S.A., the Super Bowl, where she will sing “America the Beautiful.” With excitement already skyrocketing, fans want to have a sneak peek into her life. The first thing they are curious about is her wife, Catherine Shepherd.

Who is Brandi Carlile’s wife, Catherine Shepherd?

Catherine Shepherd is a former actress and the executive director of a nonprofit organization, Looking Out Foundation, which serves as a music-related empowerment organization founded by Carlile and her bandmates. She was born on Sept. 16, 1975, making her 50 years old to date. Catherine was born and brought up in Hammersmith, London, and attended James Allen’s Girls’ School.

What is Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd’s relationship?

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd have been married since 2012. They first met over the phone when the latter called Carlile to discuss donating Beatles memorabilia to her Fight the Fear Campaign. The campaign would help women learn about self-defense. At that point, Catherine worked for Paul McCartney’s charity. From there on, they developed a mutual liking and started conversing. In 2010, one year after they became friends, they met for the first time in New York City.

A couple of years later, they married. They have shared multiple pictures of themselves on social media, showcasing their love for each other. They recently took one picture during the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game, where the couple supported the Seahawks.

“Seattle is for lovers 💙 💚,” the caption read.

Below the caption, the couple posted a picture of themselves kissing with the Seahawks’ jersey on. On the back, it was written “Carlile” and “12.”

What does Catherine Shepherd do for a living?

Initially, Catherine Shepherd worked as an actor. She used to work as an on-set extra and worked in various British series like Servants, The IT Crowd, and Dog Face. Currently, she engrosses herself in philanthropy work and manages Brandi. However, occasionally, she does follow her acting passion, having appeared in Paddington and Paddington 2. Not only is she talented in front of the camera, but also behind it. Catherine is a writer, with her popular works being Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door and Olivia Colman’s short film, See Me.

How many children do Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd have?

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd have two daughters: Evangeline Ruth (11) and Elijah (7). Because of her music career, it was Catherine who carried both of them. Evangeline, born in 2014, was conceived through IVF, while Elijah, born in 2018, was conceived through artificial insemination. The four of them have formed a loving family, with Evangeline and Elijah attending events with their parents and celebrating festivities at home.

What is Catherine Shepherd’s net worth?

There are no credible sources that claim to know Catherine Shepherd’s net worth. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her wife, Brandi Carlile, has a net worth of $8 million.

What are Catherine Shepherd’s social media handles?

Catherine Shepherd does not have any verified social media handles. She keeps a low profile and keeps herself involved in philanthropic work.

Although she keeps a low profile, there is a high chance that it won’t be the case during the Super Bowl. She is likely to be present in San Francisco to cheer on both her partner, Brandi Carlile, and the Seattle Seahawks.