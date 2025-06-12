brand-logo
Who Is Brian Rolapp, Ex-NFL EVP Becoming PGA Tour CEO? All About His Salary, Net Worth, Wife, Family and More

BySyed Talib Haider

Jun 12, 2025 | 2:46 PM MDT

When Roger Goodell signed his latest extension back in 2023, The Athletic noted what many around the league had already started whispering: the clock was ticking. Not just on Goodell’s own tenure—which will end with him older than both of his predecessors—but on who might follow him. Brian Rolapp, the league’s longtime media executive, was floated immediately. So was Kevin Warren. But Rolapp, by then, had already carved out a uniquely powerful space within league operations. As the NFL’s Chief Media & Business Officer, he spearheaded the league’s $111 billion media rights deal and built a resume that felt tailor-made for commissioner talk. “We’ll see what the future holds,” Goodell said then. “I’m going to bust my butt.” Still, succession was very much in the air.

That future, at least for Rolapp, now has a different logo on it. According to Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham, Rolapp is stepping down after 22 years with the NFL to become the new CEO of the PGA Tour. The announcement, shared via internal league memo from Goodell himself, marks a seismic shift in both sports. Rolapp won’t be replacing PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but will instead oversee the Tour’s new for-profit arm, PGA Tour Enterprises. And just like that, Goodell loses his top business-side lieutenant—at a moment when the NFL is quietly preparing for a new round of media negotiations.

"With Rolapp gone, can the NFL maintain its media dominance, or is a shakeup inevitable?"

