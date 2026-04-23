Who Is Caleb Lomu’s Wife, Kitty Lomu? Everything You Need to Know About Their Relationship

Caleb Lomu has been sharing his journey alongside someone who’s stood by him through it all. Their relationship feels young, genuine, and grounded in shared moments and quiet support. From early glimpses online to marriage, their story has moved quickly, yet with real meaning. It’s the kind of bond that deepens through everyday life, not the spotlight.

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Who is Caleb Lomu’s Wife, Kitty Lomu?

Kitty Lomu, born Kitty Pierson, is Caleb Lomu’s wife and closest companion. She entered the public eye through her relationship with the rising football player. Her online presence shows a warm, supportive personality centered around love and connection. She often shares moments highlighting their relationship, filled with genuine affection and excitement. The couple got married on March 7, 2026, marking a major milestone.

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Just days later, she shared “We’re married!!” with a simple, heartfelt caption. Her posts suggest someone who values relationships, memories, and meaningful life experiences deeply. Though not widely known before, she’s become part of Caleb’s growing story.

What is Kitty Lomu’s Profession?

Kitty Lomu hasn’t publicly shared a clearly defined professional career or occupation. Her social media suggests she’s currently focused more on personal life and relationships. Much of her content revolves around Caleb, daily moments, and shared experiences together.

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That doesn’t mean she lacks ambition; it simply isn’t publicly documented yet. Many young couples navigate early adulthood while still figuring out long-term careers. Her online presence feels natural, not curated for business or influencer branding. Over time, she may choose a path, but nothing is officially confirmed now. For now, she appears to prioritize connection, support, and building a life together.

How did Caleb Lomu and Kitty Lomu meet?

Caleb Lomu and Kitty Pierson likely met sometime before mid-2024, based on online timeline clues. Her first post featuring him appeared on July 5, 2024, celebrating together. That moment hints they already shared a connection before going public online. From there, their relationship grew steadily, as evidenced by consistent posts and captions. By May 20, 2025, she had announced their engagement online with clear excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitty Pierson Lomu (@kittylomu) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Her caption expressed deep love and disbelief at their shared future together. Caleb also shared heartfelt messages, calling her caring and completely selfless, always. Their relationship moved quickly, but it never felt rushed or unstable publicly. By March 7, 2026, they officially married, completing that next step together. Their journey shows how modern relationships unfold through both real life and digital moments.

What Are Kitty Lomu’s Social Media Handles?

Kitty Lomu is active on Instagram under the handle @kittylomu, which remains public. Her account features over seventy posts, with content centered around her relationship. She shares pictures, celebrations, and everyday life moments with Caleb frequently online. Her following continues to grow as more people discover her story through football audiences.

The page feels personal, not overly polished, showing genuine glimpses into her life. From birthdays to milestones, she documents memories with simple but meaningful captions. Anyone visiting her profile quickly sees how central Caleb is to her life. It’s less about influence and more about documenting a shared journey.