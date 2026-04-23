Who is Charles Davis’s Wife, Lisa Hales Davis? Everything You Need to Know About Their Relationship

Charles Davis is known for his calm, confident voice on broadcasts, but the story behind it is far more personal. At the center of it is his wife, Lisa, a steady presence who has been part of his journey long before the spotlight. Together, their story unfolds quietly, built on trust, shared ambition, and a bond that has grown stronger through every phase of life.

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Who is Charles Davis’ Wife, Lisa Hales Davis?

Lisa Hales Davis is best known as the wife of Charles Davis. But that barely captures her own strong academic and personal journey. She was born in 1964 into a family with diverse cultural roots. Her parents, William Paul Kratzke and Nancy Anne Mardis, raised her carefully.

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She grew up alongside three siblings, sharing both close bonds and challenges. Her early years were spent partly in Oklahoma City before relocating later. That move eventually brought her closer to opportunities that shaped her future path.

During her teenage years, she attended Ridgeway High School in Memphis, Tennessee. She stood out as a focused student who valued both academics and responsibility. After high school, she joined the University of Tennessee in 1986. That decision would later deeply shape both her career and personal life.

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She first pursued psychology, earning her bachelor’s degree with honors. She didn’t stop there, pushing forward toward a law degree soon after. Her time at university reflected discipline, curiosity, and a drive to succeed independently.

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What is Lisa Hales Davis’ Profession?

Lisa Hales Davis is trained as a lawyer with a strong academic foundation. After completing her law degree in 1990, she explored several legal opportunities. During her early career, she worked with multiple law firms in different roles. In 1988, she served as a law clerk at Haynes, Meek & Summers. That role helped her gain practical legal experience while still studying. The following year, she worked as a summer associate at another firm.

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Her legal training wasn’t limited to internships and early roles. She was also deeply involved in university academic activities and leadership programs. She contributed as a student materials editor for the Tennessee Law Review. That position required precision, research skills, and strong analytical thinking abilities. She also worked within the Law Library Reference Department during her studies.

Beyond law, Lisa explored other responsibilities that showed her versatility. She worked as a fundraiser for the Illinois Congressional Campaign in 1986. That role highlights her early interest in public service and community engagement. She also served as a Resident Assistant for several years at the university. These experiences shaped her leadership skills and ability to manage responsibilities effectively.

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Although details about her long-term legal career remain limited publicly, her foundation is clear. She built her path through education, discipline, and diverse early professional experiences.

How did Charles Davis and Lisa Hales Davis meet?

Charles Davis and Lisa first met at the University of Tennessee campus. Both were students, focused on their studies and future ambitions at that time. Their paths crossed naturally, likely through shared academic or campus environments. College settings often create those simple, meaningful connections that quietly grow stronger.

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While Charles pursued his master’s degree in history, Lisa studied law. They came from different academic tracks, yet found common ground easily. Their relationship developed steadily, built on shared values and mutual respect.

They continued dating throughout their college years, growing closer over time. After completing their studies, they quickly made a significant decision together. On November 24, 1990, they got married, marking the start of their life partnership. That timing suggests confidence and clarity in what they shared together. Decades later, their relationship still reflects that early stability and understanding.

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Do Lisa Hales Davis And Charles Davis Have Children?

Yes, Lisa and Charles Davis have two children together, forming a close-knit family. They have a daughter, Taylor, and a son, often referred to as Peter. Both children grew up in a home shaped by education and strong values. Their parents emphasized discipline, ambition, and independence in their upbringing.

Taylor, the elder child, successfully pursued studies in telecommunications management. She later explored media through internships, including work with NBC Sports. Eventually, she followed her own creative path instead of staying in broadcasting. She founded CLR Los Angeles, a brand focused on colored candle designs. Her work blends creativity with entrepreneurship, showing a different kind of ambition.

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Their son developed strong athletic abilities, much like his father had earlier. He played basketball during high school and college, earning recognition for his skills. One highlight includes helping his team win a state championship in Florida. His achievements reflect dedication, training, and natural athletic ability.

As parents, Lisa and Charles appear deeply involved in their children’s growth. They’ve consistently supported both academic and personal ambitions over the years. Their family story reflects a balance between professional success and a meaningful personal life.