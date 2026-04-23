Who Is CJ Dippre Girlfriend, Riley Whayland? Everything You Need to Know About Their Relationship

The relationship between a sports star and their partner often grabs as much attention as the game itself. For New England Patriots tight end CJ Dippre, that person is Riley Whayland. She has been by his side from his college days all the way to the NFL.

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Who is Riley Whayland?

Riley Elizabeth Whayland was born in 2002. She grew up in a family that valued both school and sports. For high school, she went to Padua Academy, which is a private school for girls in Wilmington, Delaware. She stood out there as a student-athlete and graduated in 2021.

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After high school, Riley moved on to the University of Maryland. She was a member of the school’s Spirit Squad while she studied there. Later, she moved to the University of Alabama to finish her college years. She stayed very active in campus life and continued her passion for cheerleading at a high level.

What is her height and age?

Riley is currently 23 years old. In simple terms, she is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. This makes her look much shorter next to CJ, who is a giant at 6 feet 5 inches.

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Imago CJ Dippre and his girlfriend, Riley Whayland. Image credits: Instagram.

Riley also has a strong faith. While she does not talk about her religion all the time, she has shared posts that show she has Christian values. People who know her say she is very down-to-earth. This helps the couple stay calm even with all the fame of pro football.

How did CJ and Riley meet?

CJ and Riley met because they went to the same college. They both started out at the University of Maryland. CJ joined the football team in 2021, and that is when they first crossed paths on campus.

Their early dates were simple college hangouts like going to games or campus events. When CJ decided to move to the University of Alabama for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Riley went too. She joined the Alabama cheer team and kept supporting him. This shows how strong their bond was even when life changed.

What does Riley do for work?

Riley has turned her love for sports into a career. She was a top-tier cheerleader in college and even helped the Alabama team win national titles.

Now, she works in digital marketing and social media. She helps brands manage how they look online. This job works well with the world of sports. It also lets her travel to see CJ play for the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Riley Whayland’s Instagram

Riley likes to share bits of her life and her travels on the internet. Her main account is on Instagram under the name @rileywhayland. Fans follow her to see what happens behind the scenes on game days.

On her Instagram, you can see a mix of her professional life and her time with CJ. She often posts photos of them on the field after a big win.

The story of CJ Dippre and Riley Whayland shows a deep commitment that started when they were just teenagers. As CJ plays for the Patriots, Riley is still his number one fan. She balances her own career with the busy life of an NFL partner.