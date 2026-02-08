Who Is CJ Dippre Girlfriend, Riley Whayland? Everything You Need To Know About Their Relationship.

CJ Dippre might be busy with his games lately, but his personal life seems to be busy, too. Riley Whayland, a person who finds his heart with love and soul with joy, is with him wherever he goes. They didn’t build their relationship for attention. It grew quietly, through the walls of their college, cheer schedules, and long nights studying. What they share feels steady, grounded, and deeply rooted in friendship. However, for now, let’s look deeper at her journey.

Who is CJ Dippre’s girlfriend, Riley Whayland?

Riley Whayland is more than just CJ Dippre’s girlfriend. She’s an athlete, a nurse, and someone shaped by years of discipline. Her life has always revolved around commitment and consistency. Her full name is Riley Whayland. She was born on May 24, 2003. That makes her 22 years old as of 2025.

She grew up in a close-knit family. Family traditions mattered in her household. Holidays, birthdays, and game days were always shared together. She has a sister named Devon Whayland. Her mother, Jean Whayland, often shares family moments online. Those posts reflect warmth, faith, and strong family values. Riley attended high school in Delaware. Those years were busy and demanding. Cheerleading wasn’t just an activity. It was a lifestyle.

She trained constantly, traveled often, and competed nationally. Her dedication showed early. College recruiters noticed. After high school, Riley chose the University of Alabama. It wasn’t an easy path. She balanced elite cheer with a nursing major. Early practices came before sunrise. Long study nights followed afterward. She didn’t complain. She adjusted.

Riley officially graduated from Alabama as a BSN, RN. In June 2025, she passed her NCLEX. That moment marked the start of her professional career. Still, cheer never left her identity. She competed with WC Suns, Omni, and UMass Royals. Each team sharpened its competitive edge. She later made the USA All-Girl National Team. She was selected in her junior year. That selection changed everything.

In 2024, she became an ICU World Champion. She’s also a UCA National Champion with Alabama. Few athletes balance that level with academics. Riley did. But

What is Riley Whayland’s height and age?

Riley Whayland is 22 years old. She celebrated her 22nd birthday in May 2025. Her height sits around average. Tall enough for stunts. Balanced enough for precision. She carries herself confidently. Years of cheer competition shaped that posture. Confidence shows before measurements ever do.

Riley practices the Christian faith. Family posts reflect faith-based traditions. Church holidays and prayers appear naturally, not forced. Her faith feels personal. Quiet, steady, and deeply rooted. Anyhow, going back to her journey with CJ, it’s time to explore their relationship.

How did Riley Whayland and CJ Dippre meet?

Riley Whayland and CJ Dippre’s dating history is not out there on the internet, but it looks like they met during their University of Alabama years. Maybe d through campus life and shared circles. But by September 17, 2025, CJ made it public. He posted, “Year 1 with my best friend ❤️.” The caption said everything.

The photos felt real. No staged poses. Just shared moments and genuine smiles. Their relationship wasn’t rushed. It grew alongside personal goals. That’s what made it last. But keeping all this aside, let’s see what she does.

What does Riley Whayland do for a living?

Riley Whayland is a registered nurse. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Alabama. Passing the NCLEX in June 2025 marked a major milestone. She celebrated with gratitude and relief. Hard work finally paid off. Her chosen focus is pediatric nursing.

Helping children feels natural to her. Compassion has always guided her choices.

Alongside nursing, Riley remains active in cheer. She currently competes with the University of Alabama team. Balancing nursing and cheer isn’t easy. Both demand discipline and energy. Riley thrives under structure. Her days are full but intentional. Every role she takes on has purpose.

What is Riley Whayland’s Instagram account?

Riley Whayland’s Instagram handle is rileywhayland. She has around 10.9K followers. Her content feels authentic. College memories, travel days, cheer competitions, and friendships appear often. Birthdays matter on her feed. So do quiet moments. CJ appears naturally, never overexposed.

She also maintains a Facebook presence. Her Twitter account exists but is less active. Her page reflects balance. Ambition mixed with gratitude. Work mixed with joy.

Riley Whayland’s journey reflects consistency over hype. She is an athlete, nurse, daughter, sister, and now a partner. She builds quietly. She celebrates intentionally. CJ Dippre stands beside her, not in front. Their relationship feels steady and supportive. From cheer mats to hospital halls, Riley keeps moving forward. The next chapter is already unfolding.