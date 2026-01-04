Who Is Clayton Tune’s Fiancé Shannon Hebert? All You Need to Know About NFL QBs’ Partner

Essentials Inside The Story Packers clinch playoffs, hand Clayton Tune surprise Week 18 start

Tune’s engagement to Shannon Hebert highlights life beyond the field

The LSU graduate got engaged to the Packers player in June this year.

With their spot in the NFL playoffs already locked in, the Green Bay Packers have decided to start Clayton Tune at quarterback. The former Houston standout’s unexpected Week 18 start has got everyone excited. With all eyes on his surprise start, it’s only fair to take a closer look at Tune’s life off the field as well.

Who is Clayton Tune’s fiancée, Shannon Hebert?

The LSU graduate, Shannon Hebert, is Clayton Tune’s fiancée. The couple got engaged in June 2025, with Tune popping the question and sealing the moment with a stunning diamond ring.

“A lifetime of us,” the couple shared in the caption of their collaborative post.

Shannon is also a constant presence on game days. She has frequently been seen cheering for Clayton Tune from the stands during his time with the Arizona Cardinals. In fact, her most recent social media update around her support fot the NFL features her at the State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals’ home stadium, with a photo of herself with Tune, captioned “go cards!”

Clayton Tune and Shannon Hebert’s Relationship

Clayton Tune and Shannon Hebert have been together for several years and seem really close, not just with each other but also with Shannon’s family. They love traveling together, be it relaxing on beaches or going out for ice cream as per their social media.

Back when Clayton wore the No. 15 jersey, Shannon proudly shared on her socials that she was “15’s biggest fan.” She even brings her girlfriends along to support him on game days. Since then, Clayton Tune wears jersey number 19 for the Green Bay Packers, though he was also briefly associated with number 6 on some rosters after joining the practice squad in August 2025.

Recently, Shannon celebrated her bachelorette party in Scottsdale, Arizona, wearing a tee that read “Mrs. Tune.” According to listings on RegistryFinder.com, Clayton Tune and Shannon Hebert appear to be planning a March 2026 wedding, and their registry offers a glimpse into the life they are building together.

The list leans heavily toward home and hosting essentials, featuring a Blackstone 28-inch griddle with a matching cover, a full griddle accessory kit, and even a cocktail shaker set. Practical picks such as a robot vacuum, steam cleaner, slow cooker, glass food containers, laundry organizers, and scented home diffusers also stand out. The mix of kitchen gear, travel gift cards, and everyday household upgrades suggests the couple is preparing not just for a ceremony, but for settling into married life in earnest.

What does Shannon Hebert do for a living?

There’s no information about what Clayton Tune’s fiancée, Shannon Hebert, does for a living. She doesn’t share much about her professional life.

What are Shannon Hebert’s social media handles?

Shannon Hebert frequently posts on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her everyday life.

For now, Tune steps into the Week 18 spotlight. With the Packers already locked into the playoffs, Tune’s lone appearance so far came in a loss to the Ravens, where he completed one of four passes. Now, on the road against an already eliminated Vikings side, the unexpected Week 18 start offers him another chance to show what he can do.