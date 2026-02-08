Who Is Cooper Kupp’s Wife? All You Need to Know About Seahawks WR’s Life Partner

Cooper Kupp is best known for his talent on the football field, but his life off the field is just as important. Anna Marie Kupp, the wife of Seattle Seahawks‘ star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, has been a pillar of support for him since their teenage years, long before his NFL success. From high school love to raising a family, their story is about loyalty, sacrifice, and growing together.

Who is Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Marie Kupp?

Anna Marie Kupp, whose maiden name is Anna Croskrey, is much more than the wife of an NFL wide receiver. She is a former athlete herself, a mother of three, and a constant support system for Kupp. Anna grew up in Washington State and lived a very active life from a young age. Sports played a big role in shaping her discipline and mindset.

Even before fame and the spotlight that entered her life, Anna was known for her hard work, determination, and calm strength. Those qualities later became the backbone of her relationship with Cooper and their growing family.

What is Anna Marie Kupp’s profession?

Anna Marie Kupp does not follow a traditional celebrity career path. Over the years, her main focus has been supporting her family while also working behind the scenes on meaningful projects. During college, Anna worked full-time at a local restaurant to support herself and Cooper financially. She handled daily expenses so Cooper could focus fully on football and studies.

Today, Anna is involved in creative and community-focused work. She has also collaborated with brands and projects that align with her values, including wellness and lifestyle efforts. She now focuses on the demanding, full-time job of raising their three sons while managing the complexities that come with supporting a high-profile NFL career.

How did Anna Marie Kupp and Cooper Kupp meet?

Anna and Cooper’s love story began long before the NFL. They met in 2012 at a high school track meet in Washington. Anna attended Richland High School, while Cooper went to Davis High School. Their first interaction happened when Anna handed Cooper a medal at the event.

For Cooper, it was love at first sight. He later shared that he knew right away she was the woman he wanted to marry. They started dating during their senior year of high school. Their relationship continued even when they went to different colleges, spending years in a long-distance relationship before finally reuniting at Eastern Washington University. They got engaged in 2014 and married in June 2015.

Where is Anna Marie Kupp from?

Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Marie Kupp, is originally from Washington state. Before becoming known as Cooper Kupp’s wife, she was Anna Croskrey, a talented multi-sport athlete. She competed in basketball, volleyball, track, and cross country during high school. Later, she became a heptathlete in college, first at the University of Arkansas and then at Eastern Washington University.

Her upbringing in a sports-driven environment helped her understand the physical and mental demands of an athlete’s life, which later made her an ideal partner for Cooper.

What does Anna Kupp do for a living?

Anna’s career path has been shaped by family and shared goals. While Cooper trained and played football in college, Anna worked full-time to keep their household running. She has spoken openly about being the main financial support during those years.

In recent years, Anna has focused on raising their children and supporting Cooper’s NFL career while also working on select professional and creative projects. She is known for being deeply involved in her family’s daily life, from managing schedules to building a strong home environment.

Do Anna Marie Kupp and Cooper Kupp have children?

Yes, Anna and Cooper Kupp have three sons. Their first child, Cooper Jameson Kupp Jr., was born in July 2018 and is lovingly called “June.” Their second son, Cypress Stellar Kupp, was born in January 2021. In June 2023, the couple welcomed their third son, Solas Reign Kupp.

Their children are still very young, and they often attend game days to cheer for their father from the stands. Anna and Cooper focus on giving them a happy and grounded childhood while balancing family life with the demands of professional football.

What are Anna Kupp’s social media handles?

Anna Kupp is active on social media, where she shares glimpses of her personal life, family moments, and support for her husband’s football career. Her Instagram handle is @annamariekupp, where she has built a strong following of 78.8k followers. Most of her posts focus on life as a mother, game-day moments, and everyday memories with her children. Anna also has a private account on X (formerly Twitter) under the name @anna_kupp, which she keeps more personal.

Anna Marie Kupp may not wear a jersey, but she is a big part of Cooper Kupp’s journey. From high school days to NFL stadiums, she has stood by his side. Their story is a reminder that behind every great player is a strong partner and a loving family.