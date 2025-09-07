Who Is Curt Menefee’s Wife Viollette Doloricon Menefee? Children, Family & More About FOX NFL Analyst

Millions see Curt Menefee’s polished delivery on FOX NFL SUNDAY. But what they don’t see is the foundation that makes it possible. Behind the long hours, the road trips, and the endless prep is a carefully built balance… And Viollette, his wife, sits at the center of it. The couple’s 5:30 a.m. meditation routine isn’t just a wellness habit; it’s a reset button that keeps Menefee sharp when the NFL chaos hits full throttle.

That quiet discipline, paired with Viollette’s presence, is what lets Menefee juggle the weight of football’s biggest pregame stage without losing himself in it. His colleagues know him as the steady hand who calms egos and anchors the conversation, but off-camera, it’s his marriage that anchors him. The story of Curt Menefee isn’t just about being the face of FOX—it’s about the unseen partner who helps keep that face ready for America every Sunday.

Who is Viollette Doloricon?

Originally from Oak Park, Illinois, Viollette built her career as a registered nurse, dedicating more than 15 years to caring for patients. Her background in healthcare reflects the same resilience and compassion that have shaped the couple’s partnership off the screen.

Curt and Viollette got engaged on July 19, 2012, and tied the knot less than a year later on May 31, 2013, in Ravello, Italy. The ceremony, held at the scenic Villa Cimbrone overlooking the Amalfi Coast, was as meaningful as it was picturesque. Instead of traditional wedding gifts, the couple asked guests to donate to the Los Angeles chapter of the Braille Institute, underlining their shared commitment to giving back.

The wedding also featured a personal touch from Curt’s FOX family, with colleague Jay Glazer serving as his best man. Now living in Los Angeles, Curt and Viollette have created a foundation of support and purpose that extends well beyond Sundays in the studio.

How many kids does Viollette and Curt have?

“You look at the journey for me, it’s something that if you wrote a script, nobody would ever believe it,” Menefee once said. After all, his journey has summed it up: from A poor kid in Atlanta to one of the most recognizable broadcasters in America. It’s a story marked by persistence, faith, and a few people who shaped his path.

Curt and Viollette don’t have children, but they’ve built a life full of love, balance, and partnership. They start mornings with meditation. They hike with their dog Abby. They end nights with music, food, and wine. Those small rituals keep them grounded through Curt’s demanding schedule.

Fans rarely see that side. Menefee commands NFL Sundays and championship broadcasts. But Viollette’s quiet strength lets him thrive. Their story isn’t about traditional milestones. It’s about choosing each other daily and creating a life that matters off camera as much as under the bright lights.