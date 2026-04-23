Who Is Dane Brugler’s Wife, Stephanie Brugler? All You Need to Know About Their Relationship

Dane Brugler is a respected NFL draft analyst known for deep scouting work. Behind his career stands Stephanie Brugler, his private, steady partner. Together, they’ve built a quiet family life away from public noise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Dane Brugler’s Wife, Stephanie Brugler?

Stephanie Brugler was born as Stephanie Marie Termine. Her exact birth date remains private, reflecting her low-profile lifestyle. She grew up in Champion, Ohio, with her close-knit family. Her parents are James and Therese Termine, who supported her education early. She attended local schools before pursuing higher studies seriously. Stephanie later enrolled at Kent State University for her degree. She earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education there. Her academic path shows her interest in working with young children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephanie married Dane Brugler on July 28, 2012. Their wedding took place at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church. A reception followed at Leo’s Ristorante in Howland, celebrating with loved ones. Since then, she has stayed mostly out of public attention. Despite that, she remains an important part of Dane’s life story.

What is Stephanie Brugler’s height and age?

Stephanie Brugler’s exact age is not publicly confirmed. Based on timelines, she appears to be in her early thirties. She maintains a simple lifestyle, focusing on family and work. Her height is estimated around average for American women. That places her near 5 feet 5 inches tall. She carries herself with quiet confidence and warmth. Stephanie is believed to follow Christianity, based on her wedding setting. The ceremony took place in a Catholic church, suggesting faith importance. However, she keeps personal beliefs mostly private, avoiding public discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Dane Brugler and Stephanie Brugler meet?

It looks like Dane and Stephanie met through shared hometown connections. Both have roots tied to Warren, Ohio communities and families. Their early relationship details remain mostly private and unspoken. Friends and family circles may have introduced them casually. Their bond grew quietly, without public attention or media coverage. Over time, their connection turned into a strong, lasting relationship. Their wedding in 2012 confirmed years of steady commitment. The ceremony reflected tradition, family, and close relationships. Even today, they prefer keeping memories personal rather than public.

What does Stephanie Brugler do for a living?

Stephanie Brugler works as an elementary school teacher. She teaches third grade within the Frisco Independent School District. Her role involves guiding young students during important learning years. She focuses on education, development, and classroom engagement daily. Teaching reflects her degree and long-standing interest in children’s growth. Her work demands patience, creativity, and consistency. While Dane analyzes football prospects, Stephanie shapes young minds. Their careers differ, yet both require dedication and attention. She continues working in education while raising their growing family.

Stephanie Brugler Instagram / What is Stephanie Brugler Instagram account?

Stephanie Brugler does not maintain a public Instagram account. She prefers privacy over sharing personal life on social media. Unlike many spouses of public figures, she avoids online visibility. There are no confirmed Facebook or Twitter accounts linked to her. Any profiles found online are likely private or inactive. Dane Brugler occasionally shares small glimpses of their family life. In one post, he joked about her love for BOGO deals. He called their kids “new scouting assistants,” adding humor to family life. Another post celebrated the birth of twins, Leah and Ethan. He praised Stephanie as the MVP, highlighting her strength and care.

The couple appears to have four children, possibly two sets of twins. Their life stays grounded, centered on family rather than public attention. Stephanie Brugler lives a quiet, meaningful life beside Dane. She balances teaching with raising a growing, loving family. Together, they’ve built something steady, private, and deeply personal.