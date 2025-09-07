Who Is Daniel Carlson’s Mom Jodie & Dad Hans Carlson? Meet NFL Kicker’s Parents

Daniel Carlson has become a cornerstone for the Las Vegas Raiders, trusted in crunch time for his clutch, game-winning kicks. With an 87.5% career field goal percentage and the title of all-time leading scorer in the SEC from his Auburn days, Carlson’s reputation for consistency is unmatched. But beyond the stats, his recent gesture toward rookie Ashton Jeanty showed the kind of teammate he is.

Carlson gave up his longtime jersey No. 2—something he had worn since 2020—so Jeanty could honor his family’s connection to the number. The negotiation was quick and easy, with Jeanty recalling how Carlson kept the process stress-free and even turned the exchange into a charitable donation.

Carlson’s character both on and off the field. Jeanty expressed deep gratitude, calling the number “a family number” and thanking Carlson for not only sharing it but also helping him connect with the community. Off the gridiron, Carlson’s values are equally strong. Guided by faith and the influence of his parents, Hans and Jodie, he’s carried discipline from the classroom and his upbringing into the NFL spotlight.

Who are Jodie and Hans Carlson?

Daniel is the 2nd child of Hans and Jodie Carlson. He has an elder brother, Nils, who influenced him and the youngest of all three, Anders, to become kickers in football. Both Hans and Jodie always tried to maximize the opportunities for their two kicker sons. The hyper-competitive brothers were imbued with the trait from their father, who came to the United States from Sweden on a tennis scholarship to the University of Alabama.

Hans grew up in Sweden playing Tennis and Soccer. After the University of Alabama recruited him to play tennis, he met his future wife, Jodie. Jodie was then working for Alabama’s legendary football coach, Bear Bryant. Jodie’s father played baseball for the Alabama Crimson Tide. While Hans is now a Tennis coach, Jodie is a flight attendant with United Airlines. They raised him in a supportive home that emphasized faith, education, and athletics, which played a central role in his path to professional football.

Early life in Colorado: Family, sports, and ethnic roots

Being born in a Christian Family, Daniel, along with his two brothers, always had a strong belief in their faith. “I think the biggest thing for me is just knowing my identity,” he told the Colorado Springs Gazette this May. Apart from the shared profession, the brothers were always bonded by something much deeper – love for Jesus.

In Daniel’s bio on X, he lists the Bible verse Proverbs 3:5-6, which reads, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

This foundation in faith was nurtured alongside their childhood experiences, where Hans used to coach them in tennis. He also encouraged them to try everything from golf to basketball. According to Anders, the games of driveway basketball with Daniel were more than just friendly pickup games. The tennis matches still go on to this day. Daniels is also living a happy married life. He married Katherine Barker on January 13, 2018

The role of Hans and Jodie in Daniel Carlson’s career

Since childhood, the Carlsons have always supported their sons. Known for travelling extensively to attend their sons’ games, juggling their schedules so they could support both Daniel and Anders even as they played in different cities. The only time they were on the same team was at Auburn in 2017, Daniel’s final season, but Anders was redshirted.

Daniel was then selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft. Released by the Vikings during his rookie season, Carlson joined the Raiders the same year. He is currently the 5th most accurate kicker in NFL history.

The family’s impact stretches beyond the gridiron into being role models for balancing success, faith, and philanthropy. Daniel has been involved with the After-School All-Stars of Greater Las Vegas, an organisation that plays a crucial role in after-school programs for youth development. In 2024, Daniel and his brother Anders also played a charity Tennis match to raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Colorado Springs.

But a moment that will stay with him came in 2021. Daniel scored a match-winning field goal for the Raiders against the Chargers. This helped the Pittsburgh Steelers to freeze their spot in the playoffs in the 2021-22 NFL season. The Steelers’ fans showed their gratitude by donating to the charities that Daniel was involved with. He took to his X and wrote, “@steelers please thank your fans who are generously donating to charities I’ve been involved with!”