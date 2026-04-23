Who Is Daniel Jeremiah’s Wife Meredith Rae? All You Need to Know About the Couple

In the world of football, analysts and former scouts often take the spotlight. However, behind every successful career is a strong partner. For NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, that person is his wife, Meredith Rae. She has been his biggest supporter since his days as a college quarterback.

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Who is Meredith Rae?

Meredith Rae Jeremiah is most famous for being the wife of Daniel Jeremiah. She was born on August 25, 1974. Meredith grew up in a family that valued close bonds. She went to high school in her hometown and later moved on to college. While she keeps the details of her school years private, she is known for being a very grounded person.

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Meredith is the older sister of Daniel’s best friend. This connection meant they knew each other long before they started dating. Today, she lives in Southern California and focuses her time on her family and their community. She prefers to stay out of the public eye while Daniel handles the cameras.

What is her height and age?

Meredith Rae is currently 51 years old. She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has a very active lifestyle and often runs in local races.

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Faith is a huge part of Meredith’s life. She is a Christian and often shares her beliefs in small ways. Her Instagram bio even features a famous Bible verse. She believes in living a life guided by faith and has raised her children with those same values.

How did Daniel and Meredith meet?

The story of how they met is like something from a movie. Daniel spent a lot of time at his best friend’s house when he was a teenager. During those visits, he developed a massive crush on his friend’s older sister, Meredith.

Imago Source: Daniel Jeremiah Instagram

The two eventually started dating and got married on March 11, 2000. At that time, Daniel was a senior at Appalachian State University. He was busy being the star quarterback, but he made his new marriage a priority. Their relationship moved fast, and they found out they were expecting their first child just six months after the wedding.

What does Meredith Rae do for work?

Meredith Rae has spent much of her life as a dedicated homemaker. She manages everything at home so Daniel can focus on his high-pressure job at the NFL Network. This was a big decision for the couple. They chose to live far from Daniel’s office so their kids could stay in the same school.

Besides managing the house, Meredith is very into fitness. She and Daniel often run together in events like the Crown City Classic. She is the glue that keeps the family together while Daniel travels for work and spends long hours watching game film.

Daniel and Meredith’s Children

The couple has four children together. They have two sons and two daughters. All of their kids are now teenagers. The family is very close and enjoys taking trips to places like Alaska when Daniel is not busy with the NFL draft.

Their oldest son is very into football. He started playing flag football when he was young and now loves to sit with his dad to watch game film. While the daughters stay more private, the whole family is very supportive of Daniel’s career.

Meredith Rae’s Instagram

Meredith likes to keep her life private. Her Instagram account @meraejeremiah is not open to the public. She does not use Twitter or Facebook to post about her daily life very often.

Even though she stays quiet on social media, Daniel often posts photos of her. He frequently shares how thankful he is for his “bride” and how much he loves their life together.

Meredith Rae and Daniel Jeremiah have a marriage built on long-term loyalty. From a teenage crush to over twenty-five years of marriage, they have stayed strong. Meredith remains the anchor of the family as they continue their journey in California.