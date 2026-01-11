Who Is Deuce Gruden? All About Jon Gruden’s Son, His Record-Breaking Lift, and Family

The last name Gruden carries significant weight in the NFL Fraternity, primarily because of Jon Gruden‘s legendary coaching resume and media prominence. Now, the attention has shifted away from the controversial coach and onto something far more compelling: his sons. One of them just made headlines in a way that blends the athletic world of football with elite-level powerlifting excellence.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
My son Deuce broke the powerlifting record last night for his weight class in Las Vegas!
483 pound bench press! pic.twitter.com/qRiwCR8kfF
— Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) January 11, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT