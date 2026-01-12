Who Is Drake Maye’s Brother Luke Maye? All About UNC Basketball Star Life, & Career

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye comes from a family where big moments are almost expected. His oldest brother, an American basketball forward, Luke Maye, has been living these moments for nearly a decade. Luke hit one of the most memorable shots in North Carolina history, giving him the title of “Tar Heel legend.” That same competitive, championship standard has quietly shaped Drake’s journey, but Luke’s own path deserves to be known alongside his brother’s NFL buzz.

Who is Drake Maye’s brother, Luke Maye?

Luke David Maye is an American professional basketball player and the oldest of the four Maye brothers. He was born on March 7, 1997, in Cary, North Carolina. He is best known for his college career at the University of North Carolina, where he played for the Tar Heels and became a national champion.

What are Luke Maye’s early life and family background details?

Luke grew up in North Carolina and attended William A. Hough High School in Cornelius, where he was one of the best prep players in the state. He accumulated 1,923 career points and 1,369 rebounds with an average of 20.7 points and 15.5 rebounds per game and 3.5 assists during his senior year and was selected as an Associated Press All-State player twice. His father, Mark Maye, played quarterback at North Carolina from 1984 to 1987 and earned Academic All-ACC honors.

All About Luke Maye’s career history

Luke was a walk-in forward who joined North Carolina in 2015 and played four years with the Tar Heels between 2015-16 and 2018-19. He gradually grew from a reserve into a key starter, becoming a two-time first-team All-ACC Academic selection and winning the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award as the conference’s top scholar-athlete in 2018.

Imago Mandatory Credits: AP Photo/Gerry Broome-AP

His breakout moment came on March 26, 2017, when he hit a game-winning jump shot with 0.3 seconds left against Kentucky in the Elite Eight, sending UNC to the Final Four and helping them capture the 2017 national championship. He was named the NCAA South Regional Most Outstanding Player during that title run and went on to average 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game as a junior in 2017–18, becoming one of the ACC’s most productive forwards.

After his college career, Luke became part of the Summer League team of the Milwaukee Bucks at the beginning of his professional life. The Bucks waived him on October 14, 2019, but he was assigned to their G League affiliate. He played through injuries and posted 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal in a win over the Capital City Go-Go on March 7. Luke later moved overseas and has played professionally in Europe and Japan, including stints with clubs such as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in the Japanese B.League.

What are Luke Maye’s contract details? What is Luke Maye’s salary?

His teams have not publicly disclosed specific contract figures for Luke’s overseas deals, and major outlets covering his career do not report guaranteed salary numbers.

How is Luke Maye’s relationship with his brother, Drake Maye?

NFL QB Drake Maye is the youngest of the four brothers, born on August 30, 2002, with Luke as the oldest, followed by Cole, who played baseball for UNC, and Beau, who is into basketball following his elder brother Luke.

Drake has called his brothers his “best friends” and highlighted how much it meant to have them present on his NFL draft night as he began his Patriots career. Luke has continued to support The QB from overseas.

“My oldest brother, Luke, he plays basketball overseas in Japan. He flew back yesterday and made it in for the trip.”As per CBS, Drake may further say. “My two parents and my longtime girlfriend and 10 of my friends and family came up as a surprise yesterday. I know they’re excited. We got a whole bunch of Patriots fans now so I’m excited to see that.”

The brothers have grown up in an athletic environment, and this has impacted them, whether they are playing golf or pickleball Maye brothers never go easy on each other, and that constant push against each other helps them grow and hone their skills.

As Drake leads the Patriots and Luke keeps hooping abroad, both brothers are just doing what they’ve always done in a competitive family. They give their best and focus on winning.