Who Is Drew Lock’s Model Wife Natalie Newman? Net Worth, Age, Occupation & More About Seahawks QB’s Wife

Drew Lock is known for his role as a quarterback in the NFL, but fans are also curious about the Seahawks QB’s life off the field. His wife, Natalie Newman, has been by his side for years. Here’s a simple and clear look at Drew Lock’s wife and her life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Drew Lock’s wife, Natalie Newman?

Drew Lock’s wife is Natalie Newman, now known as Natalie Lock after marriage. She was born on January 1, 1997, in Jupiter, Florida. As of now, she is in her late 20s. Natalie grew up in a sporty family and played many sports while growing up. Soccer was her strongest sport during her school years.

Imago Natalie Newman

(credit: Instagram)

Her full name is Natalie Newman Lock. She attended high school in Florida, where she stayed active in sports and school activities. After finishing high school, Natalie went on to study further. She attended the University of Colorado, where she earned a degree in advertising and strategic communications. Later, she also studied sustainable interior design at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design between 2020 and 2022. Education has always been important to her, even while supporting Drew’s football career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Lock and Natalie Newman’s relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Drew Lock and Natalie Newman started dating in 2019, the same year Drew entered the NFL. Their relationship began shortly after Drew moved to Denver to start his professional football career. The two met through the dating app Bumble, which later became a brand Natalie worked with.

They made their relationship public in October 2019. Natalie shared a photo of them at the Denver Broncos’ stadium and called herself Drew’s newest Broncos fan. Since then, fans have often seen sweet moments from the couple on social media. Natalie regularly shares game-day photos, travel pictures, and family moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Lock (@natalienlock) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Drew proposed to Natalie in February 2022. The couple got married on April 2, 2023, at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. Since their wedding, they have continued to show strong support for each other, both online and in real life.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Natalie Newman do for a living?

Natalie Newman keeps much of her professional life private. Not much is publicly known about her full-time job or daily work routine. However, she is known to work as a model and social media influencer. Over time, she has partnered with several well-known brands.

Natalie has worked with brands like Revolve, Bumble, and Google Pixel. These partnerships usually involve sponsored posts and brand promotions on her Instagram page. While influencing is not her only focus, it does play a role in her income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from brand work, Natalie mainly focuses on her family and supporting Drew Lock’s football career. She often travels with him and attends games whenever possible. Because she keeps her work life low-key, her exact net worth is not publicly available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do Drew Lock and Natalie Newman have children?

Yes, Drew Lock and Natalie Newman are proud parents of two children. Their first child, a son named Layton Andrew Lock, was born on January 15, 2024. Natalie shared the happy news on Instagram and expressed how much joy Layton brought into their lives.

Layton has already been seen attending his dad’s football games. Natalie often posts photos of him celebrating small milestones and family moments. She once shared a photo from the field with Layton and wrote that Sundays are for her boys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Lock (@natalienlock) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Landry Isabela Lock, on December 4, 2025. They announced her birth on Instagram with a simple message calling her their perfect little girl. Natalie now balances life as a mom of two while continuing to support Drew.

What are Natalie Newman’s social media handles?

Natalie Newman is most active on Instagram. Her Instagram handle is @natalienlock, where she has around 130,000 followers. She regularly posts about game days, family time, vacations, and moments with her children. Her page gives fans a close look at her life as Drew Lock’s wife and a mother.

As of now, there is no public confirmation that Natalie has active Facebook or X (Twitter) accounts. If such accounts exist, they are likely private. Instagram remains her main and most visible social media platform, where she connects with fans and shares updates. Additionally, she has a presence on TikTok under the handle @natalienicolenewman.

Drew Lock’s wife, Natalie Newman, plays a big role in his life away from football. From supporting his NFL journey to raising their two children, she stays strong and grounded. While she keeps many details private, her presence shows a strong and supportive partner behind the Seahawks quarterback.