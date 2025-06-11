Who Is Eddie Garcia’s Wife, Jill? All About Late Packers Board Member’s Partner, Children, Family and More

When the Green Bay Packers drafted Eddie Garcia in 1982, they were getting more than just a talented kicker—they were bringing in a piece of Texas heart that would define decades of franchise history. Born on April 15, 1960, in New Orleans, Eddie’s family moved to Dallas when he was young, where he developed that unmistakable Texas swagger and the conviction that everything really was bigger and better in the Lone Star State.

The football world lost something irreplaceable when Edgar “Eddie” Ivan Garcia died suddenly at age 65 on June 5th at his Poygan, Wisconsin, home. The man who embodied the spirit of both Texas grit and Wisconsin loyalty left behind more than statistics or board meeting minutes. As people often say, “a legend never dies,” but Eddie’s unexpected departure has created a void that’s impossible to fill—for his team, his family, and the countless football fans who watched him become part of Packers lore.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eddie’s greatest victory was at home: Know his family

“Eddie was more than a teammate; he was a guiding light,” and that same warmth he brought to the locker room defined everything about how he lived his personal life. For Eddie, the world revolved around his family and friends — they weren’t just important to him; they were his entire universe. His marriage to Jill became the foundation of that world, a 40-year partnership that took them from Green Bay winters to Florida beaches and everywhere in between.

AD

Eddie’s idea of the perfect life was simple: escape Wisconsin’s brutal winters by heading south to Florida with Jill, his adventure partner and best friend rolled into one. But even in retirement, his passion for the game never faded. He’d spend hours glued to soccer matches, perfecting his announcer impression and belting out “GOALLLL!” with the enthusiasm of a kid watching his first World Cup. It was vintage Eddie — finding joy in the smallest moments and sharing that excitement with anyone within earshot.

The last chapter of Eddie’s life centered completely around family time. His daughters Susan and Katherine, along with their husbands Jim and Paul, became regular fixtures in his daily routine. But it was his grandson Oscar who truly lit up Eddie’s world — the little boy who called him Papi and hung on his every word. Eddie’s family remembers him as someone who could make them laugh without even trying, whose generosity knew no bounds, and whose kindness touched everyone he met.

Eddie’s sudden death leaves behind his sisters Tania and Lily, brother Mario, and an extended family that includes countless relatives and friends who became family over the decades. The loss is especially painful because Eddie had already buried his parents, Hector and Irma Garcia, and most heartbreakingly, his grandson Louis Edgar Spina. Yet his family finds comfort knowing Eddie is back to being “Papi” again — this time watching over Louis in a place where their bond can never be broken. He gave his early years to the Packers and the football community, but his heart always belonged to his family first.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From Draft day to Board room: Eddie’s 43-Year football Affair with Green Bay

Eddie’s journey from kicking soccer balls around Dallas neighborhoods to booting footballs for the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats seemed almost destined. But it was his transition to Green Bay that truly changed everything—not just for him, but for everyone who knew him. What started as a draft pick became a lifetime commitment to the Packers organization, eventually leading him to a board member position where his influence extended far beyond the field.

Eddie’s three-season run with the Green Bay Packers after the 1982 draft was just the beginning of a remarkable second act. When his NFL days ended, he dove headfirst into the corporate world, landing at Oshkosh Corporation’s Defense division, where his natural charisma found its perfect match. Colleagues used to joke that Eddie could sell ice to a penguin, but what really drove him was building genuine connections with the active-duty military personnel he served—relationships that often grew into lifelong friendships.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eddie’s proudest professional achievement came when he spearheaded Oshkosh Corporation’s sponsorship of the Packers’ Military Appreciation Game, creating a bridge between his two passions: football and honoring those who serve. After retirement, the Packers brought him full circle by appointing him to their Board of Directors, where he served on the Sales and Marketing Committee.

This Friday, June 20th, the football community gets one final chance to honor this legend at St. Vincent (St. Jude) Church. The open house visitation starts at 10 a.m., followed by a full Catholic service at noon—a moment for players, fans, and friends to say their own version of “O captain! My captain!” to a man who embodied everything great about the game.