Who Is Fred Beam? All About Super Bowl LX’s U.S. & Black National Anthem ASL Translator’s Family, Net Worth & More

The stage is set for Super Bowl LX, which is the 60th edition of the mega event at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers. AFC champions, the New England Patriots, and the NFC Champions, the Seattle Seahawks, are clashing for the most coveted prize in football. It’s slated to be the rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, which took place in 2015, with the Patriots emerging victorious.

Aside from the actions on the gridiron, the event will consist of pre-game shows, including singing of the national anthem by notable artists, whereas the halftime performance remains one of the best parts of the event.

This year, the Super Bowl will be headlined by Bad Bunny, with Charlie Puth and Coco Jones among the other performers. While millions tune in to hear the anthems at Super Bowl LX, Fred Beam is preparing for a performance meant to be seen, not heard.

Who Is Fred Beam?

Fred Beam is a multi-talented deaf artist based in Tampa, Florida. Although he grew up in Tampa, Florida, where he also currently resides, he was born in Covington, Georgia. Breaking barriers, he became a recognized face in the African-American deaf community.

Besides his artistic talent, Beam excelled academically, as he came from a family of educators. His father was a music teacher, whereas his mother was an elementary school teacher. Owing to his family’s long-standing emphasis on academic excellence, he pursued an A.A.S. in electromechanical technology and a B.S. in electronic engineering from the Tampa Technical Institute, despite facing difficulties as a deaf student.

He looked up to Michael Jackson as his early inspiration. When he was only 7 years old, he loved seeing Michael Jackson on American Bandstand, trying to emulate his moves as a deaf child, although his mother didn’t encourage it.

What is Fred Beam Performing at Super Bowl LX?

Fred Beam will share the stage with Charlie Puth and Coco Jones at Super Bowl LX. Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, and Coco Jones will be the voice behind Lift Every Voice and Sing, which is known as the Black National Anthem. Fred will perform the ASL versions of both songs.

What Is Fred Beam’s Net Worth?

Fred Beam’s exact net worth is currently unknown, as the information isn’t publicly disclosed at the moment. The performing artist has different ventures, including as a choreographer, director, and educator.

Is Fred Beam Married? Does He Have a Wife or Partner?

Fred’s available public information focuses on his career and the journey to becoming a deaf artist. Therefore, there is no reliable publicly available information suggesting whether he has a wife or a partner.

Does Fred Beam Have Children?

As Fred Beam maintains a very private personal life, it’s not publicly known whether he has children.