Who Is Gardner Minshew Dating Right Now? All About NFL QB’s Girlfriend, Relationship Status

Gardner Minshew entered his seventh season in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. His personality, featuring the mustache, jorts, and wild energy, has the fans invested in his personal life as well. While the quarterback remains low-key and private, this article will explore his girlfriend, dating history, family, and life beyond football.

Who is Gardner Minshew dating right now?

Gardner Minshew appears to keep his life very, very private. Currently, it seems that the quarterback does not have a girlfriend. Unlike other NFL players, who are pretty active on social media, posting pictures with their partners, Minshew’s last Instagram post was in 2022.

Furthermore, there is no information available on the internet about his previous relationships. While the quarterback may be seeing someone privately, it is challenging to escape the spotlight, both on and off the field, when you are in the NFL. Therefore, it isn’t easy to give a confirmation about his relationship status.

We are going to have to stray away from the what-ifs in this one.

A look at Gardner Minshew’s dating history

You would find pictures of Gardner Minshew in unique outfits, styling the jorts, headbands, and crop tops. But what you won’t find is anything about his dating history.

When we say Minshew likes to keep it low-key, we mean low-key. There are no verified relationships, engagement rumors, or ex-girlfriend stories associated with Minshew. However, if Minshew has dated someone in the past, we must credit him for keeping it out of the spotlight.

Does Gardner Minshew have children?

The 29-year-old does not have any kids presently. The quarterback is focused on establishing himself in the league and the Chiefs’ roster.

What are Gardner Minshew’s family details?

While Minshew’s dating life is private, his immediate family is well-known. Born on May 16, 1996, in Flowood, Mississippi, his father, Flint Minshew, was a contractor, and his mother, Kim Minshew, was a math teacher.

Sports genetics likely came from his mother, who played basketball at Mississippi State University. In a conversation with First Coast News, Flint Minshew opened up about the quarterback’s childhood and claimed that he knew he would become an NFL quarterback.

“I have a lot of people who ask me ‘oh my son wants to play college.’ And I say ‘oh does your kid bug you to go out and do extra stuff?’” Minshew said. “So, literally, people thought I was crazy. But he wanted to be in the yard every day throwing the ball. I honestly, and I know people aren’t gonna believe this. I honestly thought [he’d become an NFL quarterback] the whole time.”

What does Gardner Minshew’s personal life beyond football look like?

Away from the NFL field and behind that helmet, Minshew is well-known for his throwback vibe. The quarterback dons a mustache, mullet, and a nickname, “Jockstrap King,” that he got from his time at the Jacksonville Jaguars for stretching in just a jockstrap.

Minshew is famous for his swagger and blend of humor. However, apart from that, he likes to keep his personal life private.

Minshew has played for the Jaguars, Eagles, Colts, Raiders, and now the Chiefs. The quarterback is focused on establishing himself as one of the most reliable players in the league.​