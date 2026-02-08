Who is George Holani’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Lashesby

George Holani, the Seattle Seahawks‘ gritty running back, just lit up the NFC Championship with a triumphant return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him since November. In the thrilling 31-27 win over the Rams on January 25, 2026, he rushed three times for four yards and hauled in three catches for 27 yards off four targets, stepping up big as the No. 2 back behind Kenneth Walker after Zach Charbonnet’s ACL tear. Now Super Bowl-bound, fans are eyeing his off-field rock, girlfriend Lashesby Jaee. Who’s this low-key beauty pro cheering him on? Here’s everything you need to know about Lashesby.

Who is George Holani’s Girlfriend, Lashesby Jaee ?

Lashesby Jaee is the supportive partner who’s been by Holani’s side through his grind from Boise State stardom to NFL roster battles. She’s a private figure, not one to chase the spotlight like some WAGs, but Holani has name-dropped her in interviews, calling her out as part of his inner circle. Think of her as the steady presence helping him stay grounded amid the special teams hustle and hamstring setbacks, he’s got that big Tongan family vibe (one of 11 siblings!), and she fits right into the close-knit crew.

From what surfaces online, Jaee hails from a beauty-focused background, possibly with roots in lash artistry scenes popping up in places like Raleigh or Canadian spots with similar-named accounts. No deep dive into her childhood or fam tree, but she’s the type who cheers from the stands or home base while Holani logs those key kick returns. Fans spotted indirect nods on his Instagram (@georgeholani), where family pics hint at her role without full reveals.

What is Lashesby Jaee ’s Profession?

Lashesby Jaee makes her living in the beauty game, specializing in eyelash extensions and artistry, perfect for a guy like Holani who’s all about precision on the field. She’s linked to lash businesses like those offering mink 3D lashes, cruelty-free options, and microshading services, shipping nationwide or local delivery in trendy spots.

Picture her perfecting that flawless wake-up look for clients, much like “Jaee Luxe Artistry” posts about leveling up luxury brows. It’s a hustle that demands detail, kinda mirroring Holani’s elusiveness as a back. No big corporate gig; she’s entrepreneurial, DM-for-inquiries style, keeping it real in the competitive beauty world.

How did Lashesby Jaee and George Holani meet?

The exact “meet-cute” stays under wraps, no viral TikTok or post-draft spill on dates or spots. Holani, born in New Zealand but raised in Cali, likely crossed paths with Jaee during his Boise State days (2019-2023) or early NFL moves to Seattle in 2024. Mutual friends or beauty/NFL circles in the Pacific Northwest make sense, given his low-key personal life.

No specific dates pop up, but Holani’s casual shoutouts, like mentioning his girlfriend trying to hang during game prep, suggest they’ve been solid for years, pre-NFL grind. Imagine a post-practice chill sesh or family intro through his massive Tongan-American network. It’s classic athlete romance: organic, no Hollywood script.

​Does Lashesby Jaee and George Holani Have Children?

Nope, no kids on the radar for George Holani and Lashesby Jaee, they’re focused on careers and couple vibes without the family expansion yet. At 26, Holani’s still building his NFL spot (22 carries, 1 TD in 2025 before IR), and Jaee’s lash empire doesn’t scream parenthood pause.

None of the siblings (he’s got 10!) or young Holanis are in football from public info; his crew supports from afar. If kids happen, expect them gridiron-ready given the genes, but for now, it’s just the two grinding.

​

Thus, we can conclude that George Holani and Lashesby Jaee represent that real-deal support system every baller dreams of, quiet, fierce, and behind-the-scenes. As Holani eyes bigger roles post-hamstring (maybe RB2?), keep an eye on his IG for subtle couple goals. Seahawks fans, who’s ready for more Holani highlights? Leave your comment and let us know what you think about this couple.