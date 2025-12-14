Who Is Isaiah Hodgins’ Wife, Maya Hodgins? All About Giants WR’s Partner

Known for his speed, agility, and route running on the field, New York Giants‘ wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins shares his journey with his partner, Maya Hodgins. The Oregon State standout tied the knot with his partner on May 11, a year before he was selected as the 207th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft. In this article, we will discuss his relationship with Maya Hodgins, their kids, and more.

Who is Isaiah Hodgins’ wife, Maya Hodgins?

Isaiah Hodgins’ wife, Maya Hodgins, is a licensed real estate agent at Compass Real Estate in Scottsdale, Arizona. According to the company’s website, Hodgins recently sold a $779K five-bedroom apartment at Palm Beach Drive in Chandler, Arizona. A quick look at her Facebook profile revealed that she studied psychology at Bushnell University and earned another degree at the University of Oregon.

How is Isaiah Hodgins and Maya Hodgins’ relationship?

The couple got married on May 11, 2019, and Maya Hodgins also shared an Instagram post announcing herself as “Mrs. Hodgins.” Furthermore, both Isaiah and Maya Hodgins attended Bible studies and invited other players when the wide receiver was with the Buffalo Bills.

Isaiah Hodings also spoke about his engagement in conversation with the Pac-12 in 2019.

“It was actually a really big stepping stone in my life. I tried to make it as big a surprise as possible. We had a fall camp scrimmage, I really didn’t tell a lot of people, and I planned this big dinner and surprised her in this very fancy restaurant. I invited some of her friends to surprise her at the last second, and she was totally caught off guard. That was my goal; we were in Portland, so you know it was a nice little night, and I’ll always remember it for sure,” Hodgins said.

Maya Hodgins has been a strong support system for the wide receiver, through cuts, trades, and triumphs, reflecting the importance of having the right partner.

Who are Isaiah Hodgins and Maya Hodgins’ kids?

Isaiah and Maya Hidgins are proud parents to a growing family of five. The couple welcomed their first son, Isaiah James Hodgins Jr., on September 18, 2020, when the 27-year-old was with the Bills. In November 2022, they announced the birth of their second child, a daughter, expanding their family.

On October 11 of last year, the couple announced the arrival of another child, and the wide receiver shared a picture of the family of five on Instagram on October 28.

What are Maya Hodgins’ social media handles?

Maya Hodings is active on her Instagram profile, sharing personal moments with Isaiah Hodgins and their kids. The real estate agent posts pictures of the family together from the field and on vacation on her Instagram profile, @mayahodginss. She also has an X profile @mayaahodgins, but she is not really active on that platform, just like her Facebook profile, which is her name itself.

Hodgins has always shown her support for her husband and has profile and cover pictures of the two of them together on both X and Facebook.

For the wide receiver, Maya Hodgins is not just a supportive partner but also a foundation of a family that supports Isaiah Hodgins through thick and thin. Life in the NFL can be brutal, which is why players require support from their partners off the field. Hodgins’ partner and kids have become a significant support system for the NFL star.

