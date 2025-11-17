Who Is Jack Bech’s Girlfriend Kylie Young? All About NFL WR’s Partner

Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie wide receiver Jack Bech is making a name for himself on the field for the Raiders. His strongest supporter might be the creative entrepreneur he’s been with since the start of his NFL journey. Drafted 58th overall in 2025, the former TCU standout enters the league with high expectations. Bech has already seen game action, recording seven receptions for 73 yards across multiple appearances so far. As he continues fighting for a larger role, supporters have grown curious about the young wideout’s personal life. Who is Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kylie Young, and what is known about their relationship?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Jack Bech dating Kylie Young?

Yes, Jack Bech is dating Kylie Young. They have been a couple since at least February 2025. Both of them have posted pictures of themselves together on social media. Young frequently posts pictures of Bech and her together on her Instagram account. The wide receiver also shared a special moment with his girlfriend on her birthday, which clashed with the NFL Draft, showing their commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYLIE YOUNG (@kylie.youngg) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

How did Jack Bech and Kylie Young’s relationship become public?

Bech and Young’s relationship was made public after a series of Instagram posts. Among these posts was Bech’s heartfelt birthday message, calling Young his “best friend,” as well as vacation pictures and posts from Young, including pictures from their vacations, draft day, and on the field. Young’s first post featuring Bech appeared on Feb. 3 of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Kylie Young do?

Although there is limited public information available about Young’s life, she is an influencer with numerous brand collaborations and lifestyle content. Furthermore, she also has a personal brand called “Kustoms by Kylie Young,” where she makes sweatshirts, pins, tops, purses, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Young hails from Alabama, completed her degree in interior design at the University of Alabama, laying the foundation for both her professional pursuits and growing personal brand.

What has Jack Bech publicly said about Kylie?

Apart from pictures on social media, Jack Bech has not talked about Young publicly. However, he is not shy about sharing his love and fondness for his partner. The wide receiver has also shown his support through various comments on Young’s Instagram posts, ranging from loving emojis for various photos to congratulating her on her graduation post. Young has consistently shown her support for Bech and attends his matches. Furthermore, she also has an Instagram highlight dedicated to Bech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media handles of Jack Bech & Kylie Young

As an influencer, Young is active on Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Threads. Her Instagram profile has 11.9 K followers, and her handle is @kylie.youngg. Her TikTok handle, @kylie.youngg, has 20.7K followers. She is also available on Snapchat and Threads under the same handle: kylie.young.

Meanwhile, Jack Bech has 54.5 K followers on his Instagram handle @jack.bech, and 25.5 K followers on his X handle @jackbech7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Bech is already turning heads in his rookie season, appearing in nine games and showing flashes of the talent that made him a second-round pick. With Kylie Young’s support off the field, Bech is finding stability amid the pressures of the NFL.