Who Is JC Tretter’s Wife, Anna? All About Ex-NFLPA President Partner, Parents, Family and More

JC Tretter is a well-known figure in the NFL world. Once a standout athlete at Akron Central High School in both football and basketball, he rose to prominence at Cornell. Here, he transformed from a 238-pound tight end to a dominant 300-pound left tackle. Drafted by the Packers in 2013, he amplified the offensive line, despite early injuries. And, across his entire journey, his parents, Joe and Cindy Tretter, and his wife, Anna Tretter, have been his constant supporters.

As NFLPA president, he fought for players’ rights. Undoubtedly, his parents shaped his legacy as a powerhouse left tackle, who has supported him since his early days in Akron, New York. And later, his wife, Anna, with whom he tied the knot in 2020.

Who is NFLPA President’s wife?

Anna Tretter, wife to JC Tretter, is a Condé Nast 2025 Top Travel Specialist. She runs Tretter Travel, a boutique DC-based agency that crafts immersive, hotel-focused vacations. With obsessive attention to detail and refined taste, she brings to customers rich itineraries that transform travel into art.

Just a month before he became NFLPA president, JC Tretter tied the knot with his now-wife, Anna Tretter, in February 2020. JC also took to his Instagram to post his wedding update, writing, “Made this woman my wife! What an amazing week surrounded by all of our friends and family!” The pair welcomed their first child in 2020, as JC announced the news. He penned, “New addition to the Tretter family coming this year. We’re so excited to meet our little girl!” Lately, the pair also shared pictures from their vacation at Volcanoes National Park, sharing quality time together.

Who are the parents of NFLPA’s JC Tretter? Meet Joe and Cindy

JC Tretter hails from Akron, NY, a small town not far from Buffalo, and his family shares a solid history in nearby Oakfield. It was where his father, Joe Tretter, and four uncles were raised. Joe played tight end at Hobart College from 1980 to 1983 and is married to Cindy Tretter. His name is present among the all-time letter winners for Hobart football. Back on Oct 22, 2023, Joe shared a glimpse of his college days on the occasion of National TE Day. He is active on social media, as he shares glimpses of his life to keep his fans updated.

Not only this, Joe Tretter never fails to cherish his wife, Cindy, mother to JC Tretter. Back on August 30, 2021, he posted a picture of Cindy, celebrating their 35th anniversary. He also wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my beyond beautiful Wife! Love you Lady!,” as he further added, “#NoBetterWife/Mother.”

With immense love for each other, they are each other’s constant companion. And, they share an equally supportive relationship with their son, JC Tretter.

A look at their role in Tretter’s NFL career: Upbringing, guidance, and more

When the Packers drafted JC Tretter in 2013, his parents, Joe and Cindy, made it their mission to attend as many games as possible, often up to seven a season. But supporting their son wasn’t easy. “We would fly from Buffalo to Chicago, rent a car, and drive to Green Bay,” Joe recalled. “We’d catch a 6:30 a.m. flight, which meant getting to the airport by 4:30—and leaving the house at 4:00.” The return trips were even tougher. “We’d leave JC’s place at 3:00 a.m. and sit in O’Hare for hours, hoping flights weren’t canceled.”

Despite the challenges, Joe and Cindy remained steadfast. On April 26, when JC got the call from Green Bay, a smile spread across his face. “I cried as soon as I saw the smile,” Cindy said. “He dreamed big, worked hard, made it—and it’s awesome.” In 2017, JC’s move to the Browns brought him just three hours from home. “We knew the location change would help our travel plans,” Joe said.

But being closer wasn’t just about convenience—it meant more time together. They celebrated holidays, hosted family reunions at Browns training camp, and brought 10–15 relatives to open practices. “They do a great job showing up—games, practices, whatever it is,” JC said, as noted by Jim Gehman, Player Engagement Insider.

NFLPA President JC Tretter speaks at the National Football League Players Association press conference leading up to Super Bowl LVIII at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

In 2022, as rumors linked JC to the Vikings, Joe even liked tweets supporting the idea. JC values that support. “I have a really supportive family, and that’s something special,” he once said.

That support has been constant—from his days as a two-way football starter and varsity basketball captain to the injuries he overcame, including a broken ankle in 2013 and a knee fracture in 2014.

His wife has also been a key part of the journey. She encouraged him to run for NFLPA president and helped write and edit his election speech. In an interview with The Athletic, JC noted, “She was my main editor.” When the Browns released him in 2022, his wife and parents stood by him.

Together, they’ve helped him build not just a career, but a legacy.