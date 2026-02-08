Who is John Schneider’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Traci Schneider

Seahawks GM John Schneider enters Super Bowl LX on a high note, earning the PFWA Executive of the Year award for 2026 after orchestrating a stunning 10-win turnaround. He traded veterans like Geno Smith and DK Metcalf for valuable draft picks while acquiring stars such as Cooper Kupp and Ernest Jones IV.

His strategic moves rebuilt a contender and secured a four-year contract extension through 2030. Supporting this draft mastermind is his wife, Traci Schneider, a dedicated autism advocate, co-running Ben’s Fund and prioritizing family amid Seattle’s frenzy. For 12s fans, she’s the ultimate off-field MVP.

Who is John Schneider’s wife, Traci Schneider?

Traci Schneider is the ultimate team player, standing by Seahawks GM John since their Green Bay days, when he scouted for the Packers. She’s a devoted mom and fierce autism advocate, turning personal trials into massive good through Ben’s Fund, which she co-founded with John.

Back when they were navigating early family life amid John’s career climb, Traci handled the home front like a pro, raising their boys while he chased talent.

Now in Seattle’s elite scene, she’s hosted star-studded fundraisers at Lumen Field, pulling in heavy hitters for autism support. Fans dig her down-to-earth vibe, no flash, just real impact.

As Traci put it in a conversation with a media organization, “After you’re in it for so long, you kind of want life back.” “That’s the biggest thing, too, with our message. We want these families to know that they’re not alone and to offer hope and support by sharing our story. And that’s what our intent is and why we’re talking about it and why we’re sharing what’s happened to us and Ben.”

“A big part of it was when we were in the bubble, getting to meet some of the other families that we knew in the community in Green Bay that relied on grants to get services for their kids. And that was really eye-opening for me because we were fortunate enough at the time that we could restructure our financial situation so we could do what we needed to do for Ben. But these families can’t. And they’re struggling. They’re scraping money together to try to get the services for their kids. It’s hard, it’s really hard.”

What is Traci Schneider’s profession?

Far from a traditional homemaker, Traci channels her drive into advocacy and business, leading Ben’s Fund since 2012 to provide autism therapy grants for Washington families. The organization has raised millions, including $675K at a celebrity waiter event, directly aiding parents in need. She’s also an entrepreneur, supporting ventures like son Ben’s Small Ego Art, his creative canvas business.

This isn’t a standard job; it’s purpose-driven work merging motherhood and philanthropy. John praises her fully: “We’re blessed to emerge from our bubble, shifting from family protection to helping others. Amid our wild lives, this lets Traci and me make a difference.” Seahawks supporters see her as the quiet force sharpening the front office.

How did Traci Schneider and John Schneider meet?

Details on John and Traci’s first meeting remain private, like a well-scouted draft secret, with no exact date or location revealed in profiles or interviews. Their connection formed during John’s Packers scouting days in Green Bay in the early 2000s, amid football’s intensity. They built a life together, John chasing trades, Traci nurturing their family, welcoming Ben around 2002, and Jack soon after.

By 2010, when John became Seattle’s GM, they were a united front, navigating Ben’s autism diagnosis at age 3. No dramatic tales here; theirs is a resilient partnership forged in Wisconsin winters and NFL demands. Traci has hinted at early financial shifts for Ben’s care, underscoring their deep bond, reliable as Russ Wilson’s prime deep passes.

Do Traci Schneider and John Schneider have children?

Yes, John and Traci share two sons, Ben and Jack, at the core of Ben’s Fund. Ben, diagnosed with autism at age 3 around 2005, is now in his early 20s and succeeding as an entrepreneur through Small Ego Art, his custom canvas venture focused on creativity and independence. Art, not football, defines his path, with Traci championing his start.

Younger brother Jack, about 11 in 2015, now mid-teens, stays out of the spotlight, with no confirmed pro sports pursuits. Raised amid Seahawks highs and family fundraisers, the boys embody resilience. Traci calls Ben her “handful,” but they’ve channeled hurdles into wins, like funding autism support facilities. Fans and proud parents cheer these off-field stars.

Seahawks nation, Traci Schneider is the true MVP, steadying home base as John reshapes the roster, battling for autism awareness, leading as a mom, and embodying 12 spirit. With Ben’s Fund soaring and family unbreakable, they define franchise heart. Follow us for more Schneider draft updates.