Who Is Julian Ortiz? All About Super Bowl LX’s ‘America the Beautiful’ ASL Translator’s Family, Net Worth & More

As the nation’s biggest sporting spectacle, the Super Bowl continuously raises the bar for inclusivity, ensuring the deaf viewers aren’t left behind. Deaf artists have been an integral part of pre-game ceremonies for over three decades; hence, Super Bowl LX will not be an exception.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Julian Ortiz is among the deaf performers at this season’s Super Bowl. He is set to accompany Brandie Carlile to the stage. While Brandie will sing the song America the Beautiful, Julian will interpret it in American Sign Language (ASL), making the show accessible to the deaf and the hearing-impaired community. Let’s get to know more about Julian Ortiz, his net worth, family, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Julian Ortiz?

Julian Ortiz is a deaf performing artist participating in the Super Bowl LX pregame ceremonies by signing “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language, as part of the NFL’s inclusive entertainment lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ortiz is of Puerto Rican descent. Hence, he will be joined by fellow Puerto Ricans, Bad Bunny and Celimar Rivera Cosme, at the mega event.

He is known as an American Sign Language expert, bringing songs to life for the deaf community. He is 24 years old and works as a full-time ASL interpreter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What is Julian Ortiz’s net worth in 2026?

There are no trustworthy public details about Ortiz’s current net worth. Moreover, he will not receive any fees for performing at Super Bowl LX because the league generally doesn’t pay the performers, whether during the halftime or pre-game shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, their production, transportation, and other fees are compensated by the NFL. While Ortiz will not receive any payment, the massive public exposure in front of millions of people could substantially change his career trajectory.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is known about Julian Ortiz’s family and personal background?

While he has a Puerto Rican background, there are no credible public details about his family and whether he is married or has kids.

However, his mother has been supportive of his career as an ASL interpreter, and she attended his first live show in October 2024 when Ortiz dedicated Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ song to his mother and stepfather.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Julian Ortiz’s music career details? A list of his awards and achievements

Ortiz has earned wide recognition as a music interpreter, but he is not a vocalist. Hence, he hasn’t won any major awards in his career. Performing at Super Bowl LX will be one of his biggest career milestones. He delivers live performances across Texas and the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Has Julian Ortiz performed the National Anthem at any other NFL or major events?

No, Super Bowl LX will be the first mega event where Julian Ortiz will perform in ASL. He regularly takes part in music shows, but it will be his first performance in a major sporting event.