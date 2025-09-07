Who Is Mason Graham’s Volleyball Star Girlfriend, Serena Nyambio? Meet NFL DL’s Michigan Standout Partner

When Mason Graham became the Cleveland Browns’ No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, fans started digging into his journey. It was soon revealed that he was a dominant wrestler, spent 8 years playing rugby, and was a two-time All-American. Apart from his multi-sports background and exceptional defensive tackles, fans also discovered a sports-centered love angle. It was a romantic pass from the volleyball court that found its touchdown on the gridiron.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

​The Browns’ YouTube shorts captured Mason Graham’s unfiltered reaction to being picked during the draft. But there was one more person in the shorts, sitting in the green room, looking excited for Graham more than anyone else. It was Graham’s girlfriend and the volleyball star Serena Nyambio.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Serena Nyambio: Michigan Volleyball Star and Academic Standout

Born on February 10, 2004, Serena Nyambio isn’t only Graham’s favorite fan; she is a sports star in her own right. Michigan’s own, from the city of Troy, Serena Odette Nyambio completed her schooling at Detroit Country Day School and then went on to join the University of Michigan. There, she plays as a middle blocker in the University’s Volleyball team.

​Out of the 17 players on the 2024 Michigan volleyball team, 11 are underclassmen, including Nyambio. She is also a part of the team’s leadership committee. In her 2025 season as a senior, Nyambio has already recorded 7 kills, along with 3 solo blocks, in a game against Cincinnati. And during her 2024 season as a junior, she averaged 1.78 kills and 1.00 blocks per set.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

​But Nyombio’s skills and stats aren’t confined to the volleyball court only. She has earned the Academic Big Ten, an honor given to students who excel academically while competing on a varsity team. She has also been honored with the CSC Academic All-Region award, which is presented to students who excel in both academics and athletics.

​At the age of 5, Nyombio decided that she wanted to be a doctor- an inspiration ignited by her parents’ medical profession. This must be the reason why she is pursuing a career in medicine. Despite getting recognition on the volleyball court, she desires to become an orthopedic doctor or an orthopedic surgeon. However, even her desire to become a doctor is centered on sports, as her main goal is to help athletes at the beginning of their recovery.

AD

How did Mason Graham and Serena Nyambio First meet?

Graham was also at the University of Michigan, where Nyambio is still studying. While Graham was playing as a defensive lineman for the University’s football team, Nyambio was leading Michigan’s Volleyball team during her sophomore year. Their shared love for sports at the University of Michigan might have evolved into an affection for each other.

But their relationship first stepped into the spotlight when they walked the red carpet at the 2024 ESPYS awards. Later, Nyambio shared the photo on her social media handle. Since their public debut, Nyambio has shown her support for his boyfriend through social media posts on several occasions. She has been with Graham long before he became a part of the draft class.

via Imago Serena Nyambio/Instagram

After the draft pick, Nyambio posted a selfie with Graham, where the couple was wearing Cleveland Browns caps, and the post was captioned “SHUT UPPP!!!” Later that evening, she shared another photo of the draft night, revealing her stunning dress, with the caption, “@clevelandbrowns got a good one.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

​In 2023 and 2024, Nyambio shared several stories of her support for the Wolvervin football team at the stadium. So, if she marks her attendance for the Cleveland Browns’ first match, it will not be the first time Nyambio will be supporting Graham in the field. As Graham heads into his debut NFL season, he will need the energy of all fans, a healthy body, a smooth transition, and Nyambio’s unwavering support.