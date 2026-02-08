Who is Mason Richman’s Girlfriend Gabrielle? Everything You Need To Know About His Partner

Usually,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ in the fast-paced world of the NFL, it is the players who get the credit. However, for Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Mason Richman, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, his partner Gabrielle “Gabby” Weinrich is quietly making a name for herself in the league’s front office. While Gabrielle is presently with the Carolina Panthers, she is setting her own course in football – not as a spectator, but as part of the operations team of an NFL franchise.

Mason and Gabrielle are, in fact, a very unique NFL couple with Mason in the field in the Pacific Northwest and Gabrielle, on the other hand, on the operations side on the East Coast. Their relationship is based on ambition, respect, and a mutual love of the game, even though they’re at different ends of the league. As Richman wraps up his first year, the fans are curious to find out more about the woman who shares her love of the game with him.

Who Is Mason Richman’s Girlfriend, Gabrielle?

Gabrielle Weinrich is a driven sports professional who has successfully carved out a niche in the competitive world of football operations. Born in the early 2000s, she is currently 23 years old as of 2026. While Mason was making a name for himself as a standout lineman at the University of Iowa, Gabrielle was building her own formidable resume in collegiate athletics just a state away.

Gabrielle was a student at the University of Nebraska, where she fully experienced the Big Ten football culture. Rather than just taking place in the student cheers, Gabrielle Weinrich was already working behind the scenes. As a player personnel and recruiting assistant for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Gabrielle gained firsthand experience with the ins and outs of roster building and talent evaluation. With the determination to get into the predominantly male industry of NFL scouting, she continuously looked for the best developmental opportunities and even attended the New York Jets’ highly acclaimed “Scout School” in 2022. This camp led to her getting an internship at the Chicago Bears training camp in 2023, giving her valuable, real-world experience of how a pro scouting department functions – thus setting the path for her NFL ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌journey.

Mason Richman and Gabrielle’s Relationship

Their​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ relationship evolved out of the fact that Mason and Gabrielle are from the Midwestern region and that they both were fascinated by football. The couple found a connection beyond football after deciding to pursue their respective career paths, despite the challenge of attending rival schools, Iowa and Nebraska. Although they have not shared details of their first meeting, their social media posts reveal that they are a very supportive and loving couple who have successfully transitioned from college to the professional world.

He often conveys his appreciation for Gabrielle on Instagram by, among other things, calling himself the “most blessed man on earth” when he is with her. He poured his heart out in a birthday message, “Happy Birthday to the best girlfriend in the whole world… I’m in love with everything about you!”

What does Gabrielle do for a living?

Gabrielle Weinrich is a Scouting Assistant for the Carolina Panthers. She was hired for this full-time position in June 2024 and joined the franchise’s personnel department. In this role, she works under the direction of the general manager and director of college scouting, helping to build the team’s roster.

Nowadays, their relationship is juggling the different aspects of the NFL lifestyle. They are in a long-distance relationship that is very demanding because of their different schedules: Mason is in Seattle, and Gabrielle is in Charlotte. However, their shared knowledge of the industry is a great advantage to their relationship.

Her work is paramount to the team’s triumph. Part of Gabrielle’s duties as a scouting assistant is to make game film breakdowns, manage databases of college prospects, and serve as the right hand in NFL Draft logistics. Her path from the Jets’ scout school to a permanent role in Carolina is a clear sign of her abilities and dedication to work. While Mason is out there fighting on the field, Gabrielle is the one critiquing the very players he is competing against, making her essential to the NFL world.

What are Gabrielle’ Social Media Handles?

If fans want to know more about this NFL power couple, they will find Gabrielle on Instagram most of the time. She utilizes social media to post her personal milestones, game-day outfits, and Mason-related moments.

Mason Richman and Gabrielle Weinrich are not your typical player and partner, as they are two young professionals climbing the NFL ladder together. Even as Mason etches his name in the record books of the Seahawks, and Gabrielle moves up the ranks in the Panthers’ front office, their narrative is about budding respect, ambition, and their love for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌football.