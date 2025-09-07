Who Is Matt Gay’s Dad John and Mom Suzy Gay? Meet NFL Kicker’s Parents

Matt Gay’s NFL journey started in an Orem, Utah, household where dreams grew bigger with every sibling rivalry. John and Suzy Gay raised eight kids with Mormon values that prioritized character over trophies and faith over fame. As the youngest, Matt learned toughness from brothers who showed no mercy and perseverance from parents who never missed a game. From high school soccer standouts to a Lou Groza Award winner, his path reflected their teachings. Through college struggles and professional breakthroughs with the Colts and Commanders, John and Suzy provided unwavering support.

Early life of Matt Gay’s Parents: John and Suzy Gay’s Role in Matt’s Football Journey

In the heart of Orem, Utah, John and Suzy Gay created something extraordinary—a home where eight children could dream without limits. Their Mormon faith became the bedrock of a household that valued character over championships and love over victories. While their professional backgrounds remain private, their true calling was evident in every family dinner, every encouraging word, and every sacrifice they made for their children’s futures.

Matt, arriving as their youngest child, inherited not just their athletic genes but their unwavering belief that success means nothing without integrity. They understood that raising champions required more than talent. Their influence shaped Matt’s character long before his first NFL kick, instilling values that would carry him through college pressures, professional setbacks, and ultimately to his current success with the Washington Commanders. “My parents taught me toughness, but always to work with love and purpose,” Matt often reflects, revealing how John and Suzy’s parenting philosophy became his life compass.

Matt Gay Siblings: How growing up in a family of eight has shaped Matt Gay’s character

Growing up as the baby in a family of eight meant Matt Gay never knew a quiet moment—and that competitive chaos became his greatest training ground. Five brothers and two sisters transformed every family gathering into an athletic competition, and every backyard game into a lesson in resilience. The Gay household buzzed with constant activity, where earning respect meant proving yourself against siblings who showed no mercy for being the youngest. This daily gauntlet of family competition developed Matt’s mental toughness and adaptability in ways no professional coach could replicate. John and Suzy orchestrated this beautiful chaos, ensuring that competition never overshadowed love and that individual achievements never diminished family unity.

Matt played two years of soccer at Utah Valley before transferring to Utah, where he joined the football team in 2017. There, he earned second-team NSCAA All-West Region honors as a freshman. Before college, Matt Gay also played one season of football at Orem High School, earning first-team all-region honors as a kicker. The now Commanders player also punted 10 times for 501 yards, averaging 50.1 yards per punt.

Not only that, there are more stars to Gay’s journey than one can imagine. He was a three-time all-state soccer player, earned first-team honors as a sophomore and senior, and participated in a U.S. Soccer National Team Residency. Matt Gay also served on an LDS church mission in Houston and received his bachelor’s in sociology. Today, as Matt balances his own growing family with professional demands, he carries forward the same values John and Suzy instilled: that true victory comes through lifting others up, not just personal achievement.