Who Is Matt Gay’s Wife Millie Gay? Meet NFL Kicker’s Homemaker Life Partner

Matt Gay shook off his illness just in time for Sunday’s clash with the New York Giants. The Washington kicker expects bigger opportunities with Jayden Daniels leading a more balanced offensive attack that should create better scoring chances.

Last season with the Colts, Gay nailed 31 field goals and 33 extra points. Now, he joins the Commanders, who were ranked fifth in scoring with 485 points. So, Gay should be ready to convert them FG opportunities and extra points as and when they come. But when he does convert, there’ll be a woman with blonde hair in the stands screaming her heart out with their 2 boys and a girl.

Who is Millie Gay?

Millie Gay transforms lives daily as a Master Esthetician and Microblading Artist, but her most important work happens at home supporting her NFL kicker husband, Matt. Born Millie Munday, she discovered her passion for helping others feel confident through beauty and aesthetics long before becoming an NFL wife.

Her professional expertise in skincare and artistry gives her independence and creative fulfillment that perfectly complements the demanding lifestyle of professional sports. When Matt’s career moved them from Los Angeles to Indianapolis and finally Washington, Millie’s adaptable spirit and positive energy became the foundation of their family’s happiness.

Just like her positive message to Matt ahead of his Year 7 in the league. She posted their pic from the camp and captioned: “Finally made it to training camp for year 7!❤️💛🤍” Millie proves that behind every successful athlete stands a woman who refuses to lose herself in someone else’s spotlight.

How did Matt Gay and Millie meet?

College campuses witness countless romances, but few begin with the perfect blend of faith, ambition, and shared dreams that defined Matt and Millie’s love story. Their connection sparked during Matt’s standout years as a Utah Utes kicker, where both discovered they shared deep religious values and an unwavering commitment to family traditions.

Millie didn’t just fall for the football star — she embraced the vulnerable young man chasing an impossible NFL dream. Her belief in his abilities often exceeded his own self-doubt, creating the emotional foundation he needed to pursue greatness. Their relationship blossomed through mutual respect, genuine partnership, and a shared sense of purpose that transcended football. When Matt finally got his NFL shot, Millie was right there celebrating — not as a fan, but as the woman who helped make it possible.

And now, the two have their three chumpkins. Oliver (2019), Oaks (2022), and baby Cosette (2024). Millie transforms their home into a sanctuary of laughter, learning, and unconditional love while Matt travels the country kicking field goals. Her Instagram captures authentic family moments. Birthday celebrations, bedtime stories, and ordinary Tuesday adventures that reveal an extraordinary parenting partnership.

But that motherly care goes beyond the Gay household. Matt once shared their joint passion for giving back, posting: “This year, my wife @milliemgayyy and I are so honored to represent @ourrescue for my cause, my cleats!” Millie creates the foundation that allows Matt to perform under pressure, knowing his family remains his greatest victory regardless of any scoreboard.