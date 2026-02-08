Who Is Mike Tirico’s Wife, Debbie Tirico? Know All About NFL Broadcaster’s Family

Behind every great voice in sports is a story few people know. For longtime broadcaster Mike Tirico, that story begins with the person who has been by his side since before his career even began. As Mike prepares to call his first Super Bowl for NBC, a career-defining moment, the spotlight also deserves to shine on the person who has been his constant support system for over three decades.

Who is Mike Tirico’s Wife, Debbie Tirico?

Mike Tirico is a familiar presence to NFL fans, having spent decades moving seamlessly between ESPN and NBC Sports, and his resume is well-documented. Less discussed, but just as central to his story, is the partner who has been alongside him throughout that rise.

Mike is married to Deborah “Debbie” Gibaratz Tirico, who brings her own background in sports and academics. She’s originally from Michigan and made her mark early at Syracuse University, the same school where Mike studied. She was a captain of Syracuse’s women’s basketball team in 1989, balancing leadership on the court with a strong academic record.

She graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and later earned her MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Debbie began her professional career at Carrier Corporation before moving into senior leadership, eventually becoming VP of business at HSB.

What is Debbie Tirico’s profession?

After years in the corporate world and completing her graduate education, Debbie shifted her focus toward nonprofit work. Much of her time is now dedicated to charitable initiatives and community-based organizations.

She currently serves as Secretary and Director at The Ann Arbor YMCA, staying connected to service-driven efforts while remaining largely out of the public eye. It’s a rather quiet role, but it’s centered around leadership and long-term commitment, qualities she has continued to exhibit since her college days.

How did Mike Tirico and Debbie Tirico meet?

Mike and Debbie met in the late 1980s while both were students at Syracuse. Debbie was a four-time letter winner in basketball, while Mike was building his foundation in sports media through student broadcasting and athletics coverage. While the details of how they met are not widely reported, it’s clear what forged their bond.

Sports were the common language. Mike graduated in 1988, with Debbie finishing a year later in 1989. Their relationship continued beyond campus, and by 1991, they were married. More than three decades later, they’ve grown alongside each other, personally and professionally, through the demands of high-profile careers and family life.

Do Debbie Tirico and Mike Tirico have children?

The Tiricos have two children—a son, Jordan, and a daughter, Camryn, who goes by Cammi. Jordan, according to his LinkedIn profile, works as a venture analyst for Wasserman in New York. He holds a degree in political science from Stanford University. While he didn’t pursue football, athletics were still part of his college experience, having played lacrosse.

Cammi, meanwhile, has found her way into the NFL. She has been with the Chicago Bears for the past two years, beginning as an analyst and communications associate before moving into a business strategist role. She is a Northwestern University graduate with a degree in business.

What are Debbie Tirico’s social media handles?

Mike Tirico maintains a visible presence across social media platforms, which comes with the territory for a national broadcaster. Debbie, by contrast, keeps a low profile.

She does not maintain public social media accounts, and her appearances online are typically limited to photos shared by Mike.