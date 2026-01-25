Who Is National Anthem Singer at Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Game? Zach Top’s Salary, Net Worth & More

Long before the Rams and Seahawks battle for a Super Bowl berth, a rising country star will face the most stressful two minutes of his career. Zach Top is set to give a goosebump-inducing start to the NFC Championship game by stepping into the spotlight before kickoff and delivering the U.S. national anthem to millions of viewers nationwide. Here’s everything you need to know about the singer.

Who will perform the national anthem at Rams vs. Seahawks?

Zachary Dirk Top, the country singer known for his throwback traditional sound, will be the featured vocalist for the national anthem. He has gained immense praise for his recent album Ain’t in It for My Health, which has earned him three Grammy Award nominations: Best Traditional Country Album, Best Country Song, and Solo Performance.

Beyond the Grammys, Zach has also been named 2025 New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, and he took home New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

Zach was raised in Sunnyside, Washington, on a family farm. Music became part of his life at an early age; he started playing guitar at the age of five, and by the time he was seven, he had already formed a band with his siblings.

The singer has also performed the national anthem on other high-profile occasions. In 2024, he sang the anthem before the Bengals vs. Eagles game and also at the National Finals Rodeo. But how much does the Grammy-nominated star earn for these big moments?

Zach Top’s career and net worth

Right now, Zach’s estimated net worth is somewhere between $400,000 and $600,000. However, when you factor in his social media earnings, some estimates place his overall net worth closer to $2 million to $5 million over the last few years.

His album Ain’t in It for My Health, along with earlier releases like Cold Beer & Country Music, has helped him build a steady catalog that continues to generate revenue. However, when it comes to performing the national anthem specifically, the financial picture is a bit different.

The NFL does not pay performers a set fee for singing the anthem, not even for the Super Bowl halftime show or other major events. Instead, the league typically covers travel, lodging, and production costs for the artist and their team. While the NFL covers expenses instead of a performance fee, the real value for artists lies in the massive exposure.

How does singing at a halftime game impact artists?

For artists like Zach, singing the national anthem at an NFL playoff game is less about immediate cash and more about exposure, credibility, and career momentum. That means his voice will reach millions of viewers who may not be regular country-music listeners. But that also increases the performance pressure.

“I’m always honored to get to do the anthem at any point, and it’s also the most stressful thing I think I’ve ever done and maybe ever will do,” he told Country Now in January 2024. “I don’t get all that nervous anymore to get on stage and play a show, but you get out there and stand in the middle of that dirt, and you feel kind of naked. There’s nothing covering you up. You’d better nail that.”

The Grammy‑nominated star is coming off a strong year in music. His album Cold Beer & Country Music topped several “Best of 2024” lists. Still, Zach has admitted that the pressure of performing the national anthem doesn’t disappear.

“I think my worst nightmare is ever forgetting the words in the middle of the national anthem, that would be embarrassing for sure, but very thankful for the opportunity to get to do that. I was honored that they picked me to open up the night with the anthem and thankful that folks seem to enjoy it,” Zach added.

Zach Top’s social media handles

Fans who want to follow Zach’s journey can connect with him on Instagram at @zachtop. On the platform, he boasts a following of 1.5 million. His bio reads, “ol’ country’s comin’ to town.” For a young artist who values authenticity, social media has become a solid way to connect with his fanbase.

“They’ve been really kind to me online, and listening back to that version, it seems like people really enjoyed it,” said Zach in 2024. “So I was glad I was able to do a nice job on that and do a little version of the anthem that folks enjoyed.”

Those comments show how much he values fan feedback and how seriously he takes every performance, whether it’s in front of a stadium crowd or a smaller, more intimate setting.