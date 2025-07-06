Who is Patrick Herbert’s Fiance, Carly? All About NFL TE’s Sweetheart Who Played for Oregon’s Beach Volleyball Team

Patrick Herbert’s impressive of-filed decision! NFL TE, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, has been enjoying life beyond football. Despite going undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, the Former Oregon Ducks player has something bigger in his personal life to cherish forever. Yes, Patrick Herbert said yes to his athletic partner Carly. And, his fiance, Carly, confirmed this news through an amazing post.

Taking to her official IG handle, she dropped multiple pictures of their special day. In one of the post images featured Carly showed off her ring. It indeed showcased that the duo got engaged on Saturday and are all set to start a new chapter in their life.

Interestingly, just like Justin Herbert‘s younger brother Patrick, his fiancée Carly is also involved in sports. She is a former Oregon volleyball player. She excelled in her skills while playing for Oregon’s Beach volleyball team.