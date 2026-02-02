Who is Performing at Turning Point USA’s Alternative Super Bowl Halftime Show? Ticket Price, Lineup, & More About Kid Rock Event

If you’re looking for an alternative to the official Super Bowl LX halftime show this Sunday, February 8, Turning Point USA has you covered. The lineup for the first-ever “All-American Halftime Show” has been unveiled. It seems like a direct response to the NFL’s choice of global superstar Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl Halftime show in Santa Clara.

The show will feature a mix of rock and country stars, such as Kid Rock, who recently went on social media to promise “great songs for folks who love America,” along with Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

What Is Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” and Why Was It Created?

The All-American Halftime Show is a special broadcast organized by Turning Point USA to air at the exact same time as the NFL’s official Super Bowl halftime show. The goal is to give the viewers a counter-program, emphasizing the themes of “faith, family, and freedom.”

The motivation behind the event came after the NFL announced Bad Bunny as the headliner for the Super Bowl. The Puerto Rican artist, who recently made history at the 2026 Grammys by winning Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos (the first Spanish-language album to do so), has faced criticism from some conservative circles.

President Donald Trump expressed his frustration, stating he would not attend the game because he isn’t a fan of Bad Bunny, calling the decision a “terrible choice.”

In response to these cultural tensions, TPUSA, founded by the late Charlie Kirk, decided to launch their own show for families who feel the NFL no longer represents their values.

Who Is Headlining the Turning Point USA Halftime Show?

As mentioned earlier, the lineup for the TPUSA Halftime show will feature rock and country stars known for their outspoken, patriotic, and conservative views. Kid Rock, who’s headlining the event, recently took a jab at the NFL halftime show, more specifically at Bad Bunny.

“Bad Bunny] said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool,” he said. “We plan to play great songs for folks who love America.”

Imago KID ROCK IN CONCERT HULK HOGAN AND FAMILY FILMING THEIR VH1 SHOW AT THE KID ROCK CONCERT HELD AT THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO. HOLLYWOOD, FL. 16 FEBRUARY 2006. PICTURES / HULK HOGAN, LINDA HOGAN AND BROOK HOGAN, PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRAxUSA Copyright: xLarryxMaranox/xAvalonx 0546863680

He’ll be joined by “Dirt Road Anthem” singer Brantley Gilbert, “Rumor” star Lee Brice, and the 2021 ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Gabby Barrett.

How Is the Turning Point USA Show Being Broadcast or Streamed?

TPUSA is making sure this alternative show is easy to find. It will be available across many social media platforms and conservative news networks. You can watch it live starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 8, on:

TPUSA’s official accounts on X, YouTube, and Rumble

The Daily Wire

Real America’s Voice

Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN)

One America News (OAN)

Are Tickets Required and What Is the Price?

The best part for viewers is that no tickets are required. The All-American Halftime Show is a digital and television event, and there is no cost to watch it. Much like the official Super Bowl, set to broadcast on NBC, this alternative is free for everyone to stream or watch on participating networks.

How Does the Lineup Compare to the Official Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The official Super Bowl LX Halftime show will be headlined by Bad Bunny, and it’s expected to be a high-energy, historic performance by celebrating Latin culture and a Spanish-language dominating solo performance (first-ever) at Levi’s Stadium.

Whereas, the alternative show by TPUSA will be headlined by Kid Rock. It will focus on traditional country-rock and patriotic themes, aimed at an audience looking for an “agenda-free” celebration, as conservatives and right-wing supporters are calling it.