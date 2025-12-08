Who is Performing the National Anthem at Texans vs Chiefs? History, Net Worth & More About Angel Cummings

The NFL has often inspired new singers by giving them the exposure they need. While the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for Week 14, the owners have appointed a new face to perform the national anthem. With the Chiefs in need of a win to keep their playoff dream alive, the singer’s inspiring journey to the spotlight will definitely be beneficial to them.

Who will perform the national anthem at the Texans vs. Chiefs game?

Angel Cummings will perform the national anthem before the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. Originally born in Kansas City, Angel was raised in Savannah, Georgia. Her mother is Stephanie Cummings, while her father’s name remains undisclosed.

Since she comes from a singing family, she has been singing her whole life. Angel is a sophomore and a Texas choir student. The Chiefs’ owner, the Hunt family, heard her singing the national anthem at a Texas college football game. Her friends and family members shared her video and tagged the owners. After the owners heard her, they could not resist her beautiful and strong voice. They have now invited her to sing the national anthem on December 7 in Arrowhead. The news arrived one day after she learned that she did not advance to the next round of American Idol.

What is Angel Cummings’ net worth and earnings?

There are no credible sources that claim to know Angel Cummings’ net worth. Her career is just beginning, and it may take some time before she takes a step towards professional singing. Stephanie Cummings has been posting her daughter’s singing videos on TikTok for the past seven years. Some of them even cross the million-view mark. So, she could have earned something from there, but it remains unknown.

As for singing the national anthem before the Texans vs. Chiefs game, her contract also remains undisclosed. The national anthem performers are paid through a union contract.

How does performing at a half-time game impact artists?

More than the financial benefits, it is the perks that come with the contract that are more lucrative. It comes with a free ticket and provides the performers, especially fresh faces, with the much-needed spotlight they deserve. Popular singers like Justin Timberlake, Shakira, Rihanna, Eminem, and many more have performed at halftime, helping their careers in various ways. Some have increased follower count, while others have experienced more sales volume.

Singers like Angel Cummins will greatly benefit from performing in front of such a large crowd and reaching a wider audience through broadcast channels. It is a career milestone for them as it helps them get the kick-start to their careers.

What are Angel Cummings’ social media handles?

To stay connected with her fans, Angel Cummings uses her Instagram account. In just three posts, she has earned 16.7k followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Aiken-Cummings (@thegoalpusher)

Angel Cummings’ life as a performer has just begun. She has a long way to go. The choir singer’s passion for music and her melodious voice caught the attention of the NFL. If she continues to sing in this manner, soon she will be under the radar of popular music labels.