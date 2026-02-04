Who Is Performing the National Anthem at 2026 Pro Bowl Games? Net Worth, Awards & More About Ebony Riley

Essentials Inside The Story While the Pro Bowl shifts to flag football, the national anthem moment is going to a budding star

Ebony Riley's path winds through high fashion before landing on a fast-rising music career

The stage isn't about money, but the audience size could change everything for what comes next

Before the Super Bowl, another big contest between the AFC and the NFC will take place during the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games. It will be a non-contact 7-on-7 flag football game, much different from the usual game on the gridiron, with San Francisco hosting it. While the NFL’s biggest stars take the field for the Pro Bowl Games, the spotlight for the national anthem will turn to a rising star from a completely different world – a former high-fashion model who is now taking on the music industry.

Riley Montana (born Ebony Riley)

Who Will Perform the National Anthem at the 2026 Pro Bowl Games?

Ebony Riley, also known as Riley Montana, will perform the national anthem at the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, scheduled to take place on February 3, 2026. Ebony is 35 years old and based in Detroit, Michigan.

Before embarking on her singing career, she was a successful model, working with several notable brands. She became a notable figure in the modeling industry, particularly as a runway model. She walked for numerous high-profile fashion labels, including DYNY, Balmain, Rodarte, Bottega Veneta, Nina Ricci, and more.

Backed by the modeling success, she switched to singing, embarking on the official journey in 2023. Her debut song was the self-titled EP, released in early 2023, with the song revolving around love and heartbreak. Seeing a positive response from her debut song, she continued the momentum, releasing more songs in 2024 and 2025.

Throughout three years of her music career, Ebony has yet to win a major honor, but she has definitely earned recognition. In her debut year, the model-turned singer’s track secured a Billboard chart position, while Complex listed her among the R&B artists to watch.

Ebony Riley’s Family & Background

Ebony grew up on the west side of Detroit. While her career is marked by modeling success, her mother played a major role in shaping her musical taste, introducing her to 90s R&B icons like The Clark Sisters, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, and Mary J. Blige at an early age.

Additionally, Ebony’s grandmother played a pivotal role in her childhood, playing gospel music with her. At seven years old, she went to the church choir and eventually began singing in the school choir. Although Ebony initially took up modeling as her primary career, singing always held a special place in her heart.

Ebony Riley’s Net Worth & Earnings

Ebony Riley’s net worth is currently not publicly disclosed. Her nine-year modeling career has primarily contributed to her net worth, but in the music industry, she is still a rising star.

It might seem unbelievable, but artists are not directly paid for national anthem performances, which include the Super Bowl. However, the league covers the travel costs and other related expenses. Hence, Ebony Riley will not receive payment for her performance at the Pro Bowl 2026, and this will not impact her total net worth or earnings.

How does performing at a Halftime Game impact artists?

The halftime performers aren’t compensated, and it’s for the massive audience reach. The whole country tunes in to watch the Super Bowl, crossing 100 million views consistently.

In the past, several halftime performers saw a surge in their streaming numbers after the Super Bowl. For instance, Usher saw a 550% increase in Spotify streaming following his halftime performance in 2024. When Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlined Super Bowl IV halftime performance, they witnessed a 230% and 335% jump in their respective Spotify streaming.

Although the Pro Bowl isn’t as relevant as the Super Bowl, it’s still watched by millions of people. Last season, the Pro Bowl garnered over 5 million views. For a budding musician like Ebony Riley, singing the national anthem on that platform would be a career-boosting opportunity, and the exposure could be the launchpad to take her music career forward.