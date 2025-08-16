Who is Remington Loyd? All about Detroit Musician Singing National Anthem for Lions vs Texans

The Detroit Lions will take on the Houston Texans in their final preseason matchup at Ford Field next week. This is it – the last chance for Detroit fans to see their team in action before the real grind of the regular season starts. You can already feel the energy building because the pregame show at this matchup will be packing a true Detroit punch. For this preseason game, the entertainment lineup has already been stacked.

Detroit’s own Remington Loyd will take the mic for the national anthem. The Lions Drumline, presented by SNICKERS, will blast the Honolulu Boom and get the crowd jumping. One Pride Entertainment and Roary will keep the energy rolling. But honestly? All eyes have been on Remington Loyd’s performance. Maybe because he’s a hidden talent…

Who is Remington Loyd? Everything to know about his early life and musical beginnings

If one word fits Remington Loyd, it’s “Vibes.” He’s a singer, songwriter, and model on a mission to push past fears and make music that truly connects. His songs tell stories, and you can feel the emotion in his voice. He’s even performed at events honoring the timeless Motown sound – how Detroit is that?

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@remington_royal

Growing up in this music-rich city shaped him completely. In 2024, he trained at United Technical Operations to work in fleet maintenance for United Airlines. But music kept pulling him back. On his YouTube channel, he talks about how hearing his favorite songs on the radio changed everything for him. Now, he’s determined to add his voice to Detroit’s legendary music history.

Is Remington Loyd in any relationship? All about the artist’s romantic life

Right now, Remington isn’t sharing anything about a relationship, with his social media filled instead with family moments and snapshots alongside fellow musicians. No romantic hints anywhere — just a clear focus on his music. From local shows to recording sessions, the young artist has been all in on making it big with his unique voice.

Under one of his recent posts, captioned “Motown Tiny Porch! 8.2.25,” a Ms. Rachel dropped a heartfelt comment: “So proud of you always,” to which Remington replied, “Thank you sis!!!!! I loooove you and thank you for supporting me!” before she responded back, “Love you too always!”

Remington Loyd’s journey to the NFL as a National Anthem singer

Remington Loyd’s journey to the NFL took guts. He faced his fear of performing head-on and kept pushing forward. He sang at the Global Citizen NOW DETROIT event with Jasmine Terrell and even met Wyclef Jean. Then he hit the stage at The SoundBoard at Motor City Casino, backed by Amplify’s support.

In 2025, all that work paid off – he won the Motown Museum’s AMPLIFY: The Sound of Detroit Singing Competition. He also dropped “Self Love” on May 4, 2025, a song all about self-worth and acceptance. His growing fan base and deep Detroit roots caught the Lions’ attention, and the team tapped him to sing the national anthem at their preseason home game against the Texans.

Where and how to stream Remington Loyd’s NFL National Anthem ahead of the Lions vs Texans game

If you want to catch Detroit’s own Remington Loyd belting out the national anthem before the Lions take on the Texans, Fox 2 will have you covered, with streaming available on Fubo. Make sure you’re tuned in before kickoff to see the hometown talent step onto the NFL stage and bring a dose of Detroit pride to Ford Field.

Preseason Game 2 between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans kicks off Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Expect the anthem to set the tone before the action unfolds.