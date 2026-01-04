Who Is Ricky Williams’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Linnea Miron & His Relationship

Most NFL fans remember him as Ricky Williams, the enigmatic Heisman-winning running back. But today, he goes by Errick Miron, a change that speaks volumes about the most important relationship in his life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who Is Ricky Williams’ Wife, Linnea Miron?

Ricky Williams’ wife, Linnea Miron, is a lawyer and wellness entrepreneur who works closely with her husband, Ricky Williams. Linnea Miron was born on March 4, 1978, and is 47 years old as of 2025. The couple tied the knot in 2017, and Linnea has played a central role in Ricky’s life after the NFL. She co-founded several wellness ventures alongside him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Eastport, Maryland, Linnea is the daughter of Michael Miron and Shelley Row and is their only child. She holds American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

Ricky Williams and Linnea Miron’s Relationship?

Williams and Miron have built a strong partnership since meeting in 2015, when she was working as a commercial real estate lawyer. After getting married, he changed his last name to Miron about a year and a half ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an interview on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the retired NFL running back explained that although his first name was always legally Errick, he took his wife’s last name to create more balance in their relationship.

Imago Linnea Miron’s Instagram

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“It was quick and easy, and it felt really meaningful,” he said on The Dan Le Batard Show. “In every relationship, you want to have some kind of balance, but in the traditional model, it becomes difficult when the male makes all the money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1998 Heisman Trophy winner explained the name change after the hosts of The Dan Le Batard Show noticed he was using a different name on a Zoom call. Ricky said he decided to make the change after taking an astrology class with Linnea. There, he realized their charts showed an imbalance in their relationship.

“I learned so much about our dynamic,” he said. “My wife is an attorney, so she can handle herself, but I’m the famous one. She’s used to being the hotshot around her friends, but she comes around me, and people forget she exists. I started thinking of ways to create more balance in our relationship, and one of the things that popped into my head was taking her last name.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Ricky Williams’ First Wife & Why Did They Split?

Before Linnea, Ricky, who was 41 at the time, had been married to Kristin Barnes for seven years. They divorced in 2016. In 2015, Kristin spoke to Sports Illustrated about her then-husband, explaining his unconventional lifestyle.

“On our second date, I remember him laying certain things out: one, most of my friends are females; two, I love to travel, and I will never want to travel with you,” she said. “He doesn’t have an attachment to material things, but he also doesn’t have an attachment to people, you know. I mean, whether it’s me or his mom, his sisters, the kids… a lot of times our kids don’t even notice that he’s gone, which is not necessarily good or bad, but that’s really how he is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ricky and Kristin met in 2001, when she worked on the New Orleans Saints’ team plane, and got married after the birth of their daughter. Ricky and Kristin share three children: Prince, Elijah, and Asha.

Ricky and Kristin’s relationship faced challenges over time. Some reports suggest that their lifestyles and personal differences made it difficult to sustain the marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Ricky Williams Taking His Wife’s Last Name After Marriage?

Speaking on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Ricky revealed he changed his last name to Errick Miron, adopting his wife Linnea’s last name.

“I did it probably a year and a half ago, made it official,” Ricky said on the podcast. “Something I’ve been thinking about and talking about, and I finally went through the steps.”

“I went to the social security office with my marriage certificate, and I went through the process,” he added. “It was quick and easy, and it felt meaningful. Really meaningful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ricky said he decided to change his name to create more balance in his marriage, an idea that came after taking an astrology relationship class. He added that while his wife is a successful lawyer, he often receives more attention because of his NFL career.

“One of the ideas that popped into my mind was I can take her last name,” Ricky explained on the show. “I think it’s cool. It’s somewhere where we can both win.”

“I’ve found that that’s been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy, and trust in my relationship,” he added during the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ricky Williams spent the majority of his career with the Miami Dolphins, also playing for the New Orleans Saints, and finished his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011.

What are Linnea Miron’s social media handles?

This is reported as Linnea Miron’s official Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Her account is active, with more than 7,500 followers and a large collection of posts.

As for Ricky Williams, his story goes far beyond football. After his retirement in 2012, the former running back has allowed himself to slow down and focus on his personal life. The 48-year-old’s unconventional choices off the field, like changing his last name, show just how much his perspective has changed over the years and also highlight the man behind the helmet. Beyond the glittering career, he’s simply Errick Miron, a family man who wants to do right by his loved ones.