Who Is Riley Patterson’s Mom Tracy & Dad Kevin? Meet NFL Kicker’s Parents

“Having a constant relationship with God, that’s the salvation that I have,” kicker Riley Patterson once said, who shall now shine in Aqua. Such words of wisdom come from the upbringing of Kevin and Tracy Patterson. His football journey started at Edwardsville High School, which led him to the University of Memphis Tigers, to the Vikings via the 2021 NFL Draft, to finally to the Miami Dolphins. Through this journey from high school field to the bright lights of a professional stadium, his family has stood behind him as a steady flow.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Jason Sanders landed on IR with a hip injury, the Dolphins brought home veteran Patterson on the practice squad. Among the four kickers they evaluated, it’s Patterson who impressed them the most. Now, as they’re set to open the season against the Indianapolis Colts, they shifted Patterson from practice to the game day roster, ready to command. With Patterson set to take on kicking duties in front of a new Miami crowd, attention naturally shifts to the people who have been at his side long before his NFL breakthrough.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who Are Riley Patterson’s Parents?

Riley Patterson, the starting kicker for the Dolphins, was born to the household of Kevin and Tracy Patterson. The family hails from Edwardsville, Illinois, where the kicker was born on September 7, 1999. While they have stood by their son through the flashes of limelight, they prefer to keep themselves limited to the publicly available records, and so are their occupation details. The details about the kicker’s ethnic background suggest he, as well as his parents, are of American descent, but specifics are not broadly publicized.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin and Tracy Patterson’s role in Riley’s early football career

From the moment Riley realized his love for gridiron, his parents played a hands-on role in shaping him into the athlete he is today. Since his father didn’t have the experience and expertise to give him a start, they never missed his practice sessions and drove him to the sessions every time. Together, the Pattersons learned gridiron. Every time he doubted himself, they encouraged him, making him realize his love for the sport. But still instilled the values that his life is more than the gridiron. Of course, it’s the biggest part—even he admits. However, at the end of the day, he knows, “there is a much greater purpose that I have in my life than just being a kicker.” That’s something he wouldn’t have learned without the support of his two pillars.

AD

Family support behind Riley Patterson’s college journey at Memphis

Initially, Riley Patterson didn’t even know that he would someday play as a football player in the NFL. He had a fondness for soccer in high school, even so that he missed football practice many times for soccer practices. It wasn’t until he started going on camps, he realized that he’s actually made for gridiron. When he came to the Memphis Tigers, he was the tenth-ranked kicker in the country and a three-star recruit.

He graduated from Memphis with 351 points in 41 games and two field goals at the 2021 Senior Bowl. You know, he also set an all-time bowl single-game record for field goals in 2019 at Memphis, recording six field goals—that too with a bum ankle. At this, his head coach, Ryan Silverfield, said, “If that’s how he kicks with a bum ankle, I’m going to be pushing him down stairs every game next season as well.”

Throughout this journey, he had his parents cheering for him from the stands. They even sat next to him with the proudest smile when he was officially signed with the University of Memphis Tigers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How Riley Patterson’s Parents continue to support his NFL career

While Kevin and Tracy Patterson prefer to avoid the limelight, their support for Riley never went unacknowledged. They attend games whenever they can, offer advice, and remain a source of motivation through his success as well as setbacks. But most importantly, they never miss a chance to enjoy themselves with their son and his family.

Whether it’s a ski trip or having Thanksgiving together, they always come for a family get-together. Family holds the utmost importance in the kicker’s life, and his social media is just a portrayal of that.