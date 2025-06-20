Who Is Rita Benson LeBlanc? All About Tom Benson’s Granddaughter and One-Time Successor to Saints

Rita Benson LeBlanc, once the heir-apparent to the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, is back in the headlines. This time for the wrong reasons. On June 16, she was arrested in Charleston, South Carolina, after allegedly pushing a parking enforcement officer who was trying to boot her car. Authorities say she also briefly took the officer’s boot-locking tool. The incident led to charges of assault and interfering with an officer. LeBlanc was released the next day on a personal recognizance bond, with a court date set for July 24.

This isn’t LeBlanc’s first brush with controversy. Years ago, she was at the center of a bitter family feud that cost her the Saints and Pelicans. Her grandfather, Tom Benson, had groomed her to take over the teams, even making her vice chairman. However, in 2015, he abruptly excluded her, her brother, and her mother from the ownership succession, instead handing control to his wife, Gayle Benson. The fallout led to lawsuits, though a 2016 settlement allowed LeBlanc to remain a partial owner. Now, with this arrest, questions arise about whether she still holds that stake. And if the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy could come into play.

Who Is Rita Benson LeBlanc?

Rita Benson LeBlanc is the granddaughter of late billionaire Tom Benson, who once owned the Saints and Pelicans. Once seen as his successor, she held key leadership roles in both teams before a very public family dispute derailed her future in the organization. Since then, she’s kept a low profile—until now. At 48, her latest legal troubles put her back in the spotlight, reminding fans of the dramatic power struggle that reshaped New Orleans sports ownership.

AD

This is a developing story. Stay tuned…