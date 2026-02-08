Who Is Roger Craig’s Wife, Vernessia Craig? Career Earnings, Net Worth, Children & More About the 2026 Hall of Famer

Roger Craig just got the Canton call. The San Francisco 49ers‘ original do-it-all running back is being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026, and NFL fans cannot get enough.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The three-time Super Bowl champ didn’t just perfectly fit the offense; he helped define what a modern dual-threat back looks like, from his historic 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in one season to his big-game production under the brightest lights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Off the field, Craig’s narrative shifts from his achievements in football to his family, highlighting his wife, Vernessia, his earnings in his career, and his children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Roger Craig’s wife, Vernessia Craig?

The love story of Roger Craig and Vernessia Craig began in high school, and this relationship has endured well beyond football’s spotlight. However, the exact “how they met” details aren’t available publicly.

Roger later married Vernessia (Vernessia Burrage) on May 7, 1983, and the two built a family with five kids. With careers defined by flashes and turnovers, what they’ve built stands out. It’s a commitment that’s lasted and remains part of who Roger is today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What is Roger Craig’s net worth in 2026?

Former NFL star Roger Craig has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his NFL career, Craig is estimated to have earned anywhere from $6 million to $8 million in playing salary, along with additional income from postseason bonuses and multiple Super Bowl shares.

Over his career, he played for the 49ers from 1983 to 1990, the Los Angeles Raiders in 1991, and the Minnesota Vikings from 1992 to 1993. After the 1993 season, Craig announced his retirement in March 1994, signing a one-day contract with the 49ers to retire as one of their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig continues to improve his financial stability even further with his post-football business endeavors and public appearances. Currently, Craig is serving as the Vice President of Director Business Development at TIBCO Software, as per his LinkedIn profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Roger Craig’s parents?

Roger Craig was born on July 10, 1960, in Preston, Mississippi, to parents Elijah and Ernestine Craig. According to online sources, Roger was one of the eight children born to Elijah and Ernestine Craig. Sources indicated that Elijah was a mechanic, while Ernestine worked as a machine operator.

The family subsequently moved to Davenport, Iowa, where Craig attended school at the Davenport Community School District. Craig attended J.B. Young Intermediate School for his middle school education, where he joined his school football team. Craig then joined Central High School in Davenport, Iowa, from where he graduated in 1979. After high school, he committed to playing college football at the University of Nebraska.

His parents always emphasized the need to be hardworking and disciplined. This allowed him to stay focused on his dream of pursuing football.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Roger Craig’s ethnicity and cultural background?

Online sources identify Craig as African American, with roots that stretch from Preston, Mississippi, to Davenport, Iowa. Born in Mississippi, he holds American nationality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Roger Craig’s kids?

Roger Craig and his wife, Vernessia (Burrage) Craig, have five children together, three daughters and two sons, according to online sources.

The children’s names are daughters Damesha Craig, Rometra Craig, and Nia-Jai Craig, along with sons Rogdrick Craig and Alexander Craig. Beyond these basic details, little publicly verified information is available about their children’s ages, careers, or personal lives, as the family has largely remained out of the public spotlight.