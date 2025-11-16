Who is Singing National Anthem at Chiefs vs Broncos? Life, Net Worth & More About Hazel Miller

The Denver Broncos are up against the Kansas City Chiefs for their Week 11 matchup. The divisional battle is a crucial one for either team, as the Broncos try to hold on to their top position, while the Chiefs aim to climb up the ranks. Fans from both cities will flood the Empower Field at Mile High to cheer for their teams. Before the match begins, they will hear Hazel Miller performing the national anthem with her powerful yet soothing voice. Hazel Miller is a well-known figure in Denver and has strong ties to the football team.

Who is Hazel Miller?

In 1984, a lot was happening in America: Ronald Reagan was re-elected as the President, Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. was released, and a certain truck, heading to Los Angeles, broke down in Denver, carrying a mother with her two children. As fate would have it, the mother went on to become one of Denver’s most celebrated voices, earning herself a place in the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. That woman is none other than Hazel Miller, who is performing the national anthem at the Broncos vs. Chiefs game.

Hazel Miller is a multi-talented singer born in 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born into a family with seven children, including her. By the time she was 15, Miller could perform American blues, jazz, pop, and gospel music, and became a popular face in the Louisville music community. Hazel Miller was married in her twenties and had two children. In her early thirties, she ended her marriage, taking her children with her.

What is Hazel Miller’s net worth and career details?

Hazel Miller’s career has been nothing short of miraculous. Besides winning multiple awards and working with notable names like AI Green, Mel Tormé, and Lou Rawls, she has performed at the White House in front of then-President Bill Clinton and for the Denver Broncos after their 1998 Super Bowl victory. A regular performer on ETown Radio, the Denver International Airport uses her recorded voice to greet visitors taking trains to the major terminal. Now over 70 years old, Hazel Miller is part of the Hazel Miller & Collective.

Hazel Miller is a well-known singer, but there are no credible sources that speak about her net worth. She has worked for more than five decades, earning numerous paychecks and continues to earn. However, nothing has been officially confirmed.

A union contract under the NFL pays the national anthem performers during an NFL game. The exact details of those contracts remain unclear, so it is unknown how much each one of them is paid. Apart from the financial benefits, there are other perks such as free match tickets and exposure to a large crowd. Performing at an NFL game has always been a significant moment in a singer’s career, but for Hazel Miller, it will be different. Instead of the public exposure boosting her career, her soothing voice will mesmerize the fans before the match.

How does singing at a halftime game impact artists?

A performance during an NFL game is something that the singers can boast about on their resumes. In league games, it is the singing of the national anthem, but for the Super Bowl, it is a mini-concert. Along with the Super Bowl match, worldwide fans also eagerly await the halftime performance at the Super Bowl. Each year, some top artists perform, helping to increase viewership for the NFL.

It is not a one-way transaction since the singers also have many things to gain. Firstly, there is the check they will receive, and then there is the exposure to a global audience, both physically and virtually. It helps them step up their careers, similar to how Shakira and Jennifer Lopez gained millions of more followers after their performance in 2020. And it goes for all the artists who performed during the halftime show in the Super Bowl.

What are Hazel Miller’s social media handles?

Hazel Miller has a personal Instagram where she posts about her upcoming shows with Hazel Miller & The Collective Group. On Facebook, the account is named Hazel Miller & The Collective. The jazz singer also has a website called hazelmiller.biz.

Hazel Miller singing the national anthem will be a great start to an entertaining game. With lots at stake for either team, it could become the highlight of Week 11. A fierce AFC West battle with Miller’s soulful voice is something that everyone wishes for on their weekends.