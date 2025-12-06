Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Bears vs Packers? Life, Net Worth, & More About Bella Cain

The divisional game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers is going to be intense. Not because of the rivalry, but due to the country band Bella Cain that is set to lighten up the audience with their national anthem performance. The fans are eagerly waiting for the live spectacle.

Before that, let’s take a deeper look at the lives of band members and their achievements.

Who Is Bella Cain? National Anthem Performer at Bears vs Packers

The band started off in 2010 and gradually expanded into a 23-person entourage. They have their own tour bus, staff, trucks, and production. But the fact that Bella Cain takes the most pride in is that there are no tracks, harmonizers, added vocals, or pre-recorded parts. So, everyone in the Lambeau Field stands will be listening to 100% live music.

Patrick Murphy takes care of the acoustic guitar and also sings, something he has been doing since high school. He joined the band in 2015 and has amazed fans with his voice for the last decade.

Fred Krubel can play guitar, banjo, and steel, but he also supports Murphy in singing. Watching Metallica on MTV inspired him to walk down this route of country music. He completed his Bachelor of Arts studies at Columbia College Chicago and has studied jazz with Bill Boris, Peter Saxe, and Frank Dawson.

Jackie Bucher has been singing and performing since her childhood days, and also played for different bands in Wisconsin and SE Illinois. So, the home crowd would be thrilled to watch her perform.

Sara Marie grew up loving the ’80s-’90s country music she listened to on the radio, and picked up a bass as well in 2010. She was already 24 years old then, and went on to join Bella Cain in 2022.

Band leader and drummer Rob Harvey has an impressive resume. He won the State of Illinois’s Solo/Ensemble Competition seven times before earning a music scholarship in his senior year of high school. He established many bands before bringing different artists together to start Bella Cain.

Trumpet player Kevin Klemme joined the band in 2018. Mike Clobes, who plays trombone, also joined the same year. Philip Roach attended fiddle camps before becoming the concertmaster of the University Symphony Orchestra for three years. He holds a degree in violin performance from Western Illinois University.

Alex Smith, aka Alexandra Lee, plays keyboard and percussion and also sings. She was active in the hip-hop scene earlier, but later left it to join Bella Cain. Another vocalist and guitar player in the band, Tony Piontek, left Milwaukee in 2019 for Nashville with just a guitar.

Over the years, the band has also earned millions with their mesmerizing live performances.

What is Bella Cain’s net worth in 2025?

The band has multiple sponsorship deals with major national brands, including Red Bull, State Farm-Mindy Cooling, Coors Light, Body Craft, and Fireball cinnamon whiskey. However, there is no detailed information about their net worth.

Bella Cain’s Music Career and Achievements

Over the years, Bella Cain has performed at many events such as Country Thunder, Country USA, SummerFest, FM106 and US-99 Sponsored Events, Navy Pier, WI State Fair, and Allstate Arena. The Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) has also named them as the Country Group of the Year.

The band has performed with many artists such as Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Justin Moore, Bucky Covington, Billy Currington, Jason Derulo, Chris Young, and Blake Shelton.

However, the events aren’t limited to musical events.

What Other Major Sporting Events Has Bella Cain Performed At?

Bella Cain performed before the 2025 NFL Draft in Wisconsin this year. So, this is not the first time they will be watching the NFL crowd in its full form. Home team fans will be delighted to watch their home band singing the national anthem.