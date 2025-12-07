Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Bengals vs Bills? Life, Net Worth & More About Nini Iris

Brooklyn-based Georgian singer Nini Iris will begin the show when the Buffalo Bills welcome the Cincinnati Bengals. Iris will perform the pre-game national anthem before the Bengals vs Bills showdown on Sunday, December 7.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to performing national anthems at sports events, having performed at MLS playoffs and Kansas City Chiefs‘ preseason games.

Who will perform the National Anthem at Bengals vs Bills?

Nini Iris will perform the national anthem when the Bengals take on the Bills. The Tbilisi native, who moved to New York to pursue a music career, auditioned for Season 24 of The Voice. Her performances earned her a four-chair turn. Furthermore, she also advanced to the semifinals and was a Top 3 finalist under her longtime idol, Niall Horan‘s team.

Iris has established herself as a versatile songwriter, with genres ranging from folk to rock and pop. Furthermore, she also goes on tours and performs anthems as she continues her music career in Brooklyn.

What are Nini Iris’ career and net worth details?

There is no publicly available information about Iris’ net worth. However, Iris gained U.S. citizenship while performing in the show. According to a 2023 report by Social Blade, Iris earns a substantial amount through her YouTube channel. The number will be much higher now with the singer having 16.4K subscribers.

Furthermore, with numerous tours and appearances, Iris will continue to establish herself as a renowned singer and gain more recognition, thereby adding to her net worth.

Who are Nini Iris’ parents & family?

Coming to the U.S.A. as an immigrant, trying to make a name for yourself is not an easy task. Iris also received unwavering support and motivation from her parents. However, despite her success, her parents chose to stay away from the limelight, and there is no publicly available information on them.

How does singing at an NFL game impact artists?

The NFL is watched by thousands inside the stadium and millions on TV. Without a doubt, it helps the artists gain more recognition and also exposes them to new fans, physically and virtually. For independent singers like Iris, performing at an NFL game will serve as a career accelerator, as she continues to make her way in the music industry.

What are Nini Iris’ social media handles?

Nina Iris is active on her Instagram account, @ninismusic, where she posts updates about her new music and shares insights into her life. She also has a website, niniiris.com, where she keeps her fans updated with upcoming music, tours, merch, and more.

The Buffalo Bills come into this game with three wins in their last five games. Additionally, they have not won back-to-back games since their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on November 3. For the Bengals, it is not the way they wanted their season to go. With a 4-8 record, they finally broke their four-game losing streak against the Baltimore Ravens. They will now look to continue the winning momentum.