Who is Singing The National Anthem At Browns vs Raiders? Life, Net Worth, & More About Cassadee Pope

The Cleveland Browns vs. the Las Vegas Raiders game is one of the most anticipated matchups this week. The stakes are high for both teams. The Raiders will try to break their four-game losing streak. And if they fail, the chatter about head coach Pete Carroll’s firing will only grow louder. For the Browns, it’s a big opportunity for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. All eyes will be on him to see if he can step up after an underwhelming performance in the last game.

The tension is palpable even before kickoff. Before the two teams face off, fans will be treated to an energetic National Anthem performance. American pop and country singer Cassadee Pope is set to grace the stage at Allegiant Stadium to perform the anthem.

Who is Cassadee Pope? National Anthem performer at Browns vs Raiders

Many of you might know Cassadee Pope as the winner of The Voice Season 3. Pope’s unapologetic self, expressed through her music, has made her a fan favorite.

Now, what many might not know is that she is also the lead vocalist and songwriter of the pop punk band, Hey Monday. The band gained immense popularity in 2008 and caught the attention of Pete Wentz, who later signed them for performances. This was the beginning of Pope’s rise, which catapulted her to greater success.

What is Cassadee Pope’s net worth in 2025?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the singer has reportedly amassed a net worth of $4 million. She has participated in numerous musical tours and events and has released several albums.

What does Cassadee Pope’s music career look like? Cassadee Pope’s awards and achievements

Throughout her career, she has added multiple achievements to her resume. Before forming her band, Hey Monday, Pope and her friend Mike Gentile started a band called Blake. This was later disbanded, but what Pope didn’t know was what awaited her in the future.

Her debut album came out on May 22, 2012. And she continued to explore more opportunities. Her song Over You, co-written by her brother and dedicated to her grandfather, is one of the most successful songs of her career. This song ranked No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

She also performed this song during the third round of The Voice. Another major milestone in her career came with the debut of her solo country album, Frame by Frame. It was a massive success, ranking in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

She is a Grammy-nominated country singer. As for an experience of performing at sports events, she can boast of quite a few.

Has Cassadee Pope performed the National Anthem at other NFL or major events?

It goes back to 2016, when she performed the United States national anthem at the Brickyard 400 NASCAR race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 24. Her second opportunity came on October 16 that year, before the Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts game. In 2023, she also sang the national anthem at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

This opportunity to perform at the Browns vs. Raiders game has come after quite a few years.

Other artists who will perform at the event include four-time Grammy Award winner Don Felder. For those who aren’t aware, Felder is the lead guitarist of the band Eagles. Now, the Raiders House Band will be making their fifth appearance at a Raiders game.

All in all, this promises to be a one-of-a-kind event for the fans.