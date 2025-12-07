Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Browns vs Titans? Life, Net Worth, & More About Hayden Grove

The Tennessee Titans will head into Sunday with a 1-11 record. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns sit at 3-9 and need something to spark momentum. However, besides football, there is another narrative. Who is stepping onto that field to sing the national anthem before kickoff?

Now we know the answer. Hayden Grove will take the mic before kickoff at Browns vs. Titans. He announced the news himself on Instagram and posted a short video to share his excitement.

He wrote, “Brown and orange since birth. Sunday is a dream come true. Thank you, Andrew Berry and the @clevelandbrowns!” That message felt personal.

So who exactly is Hayden Grove?

Most fans remember him as the smooth Cleveland crooner from Season 27 of The Voice. However, before TV lights and NFL stadiums, he was just a kid in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He dug through his parents’ old CDs and sang along to everything from old jazz to modern pop. He took voice lessons in third grade and kept searching for his sound. Then, one random day, he played HarryConnickJr.’s “Blue Light, Red Light.” Something clicked.

From that moment, something changed permanently. He fell hard for the Great American Songbook. Standards, jazz phrasing, timeless arrangements. It became his world. Sure, not many kids in school were walking halls with a Sony Walkman blasting jazz. Still, he did it anyway.

Then Bublé happened. Around the time his musical identity took shape, Michael Bublé dropped his self-titled debut album in 2003. That gave Grove a modern voice to follow. Yes, he loved Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Nat King Cole, and Ella Fitzgerald. But Bublé was alive, current, and performing.

He became the blueprint for bringing an old soul into a new world. And now, on Sunday, Grove gets his own spotlight in front of the Dawg Pound.

What is Hayden Grove’s net worth in 2025?

Details of Hayden Grove’s music career, awards, and achievements

Hayden Grove’s music story started long before Sunday’s spotlight. His first real step came in sixth grade when he walked onto a small school stage and sang “Mack the Knife” from The Threepenny Opera. That song later became famous because of Bobby Darin, and it stayed with Grove. As he walked off that stage, something clicked. He knew this music was what he wanted forever.

Then everything moved fast. For the next six years, he lived and breathed music. He sang with his school’s jazz band. And when senior year arrived, his work paid off. He earned his school’s vocal award and earned a spot in the jazz vocal performance program at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.

However, life does not always follow the script. Grove made it to Miami and was excited to build a future in music. But mental health challenges like anxiety, depression, and OCD forced him to slow down. After only one year, he walked away from the program and transferred to his dream school, The Ohio State University. There, he chased another passion: sports journalism.

While still in Columbus, something felt missing as he had stopped singing, even though he still listened to the classics. He still loved them. Yet there was no stage and no outlet. The music waited quietly in the background, ready for its comeback.