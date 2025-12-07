Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Commanders vs Vikings? Life, Net Worth & More About Cori Kennedy

The Minnesota Vikings are ready to host the Washington Commanders in Week 14, with both teams looking to snap out of their losing streaks. To make the atmosphere more electrifying, country powerhouse and Minnesota-raised Cori Kennedy will perform the pre-game national anthem for the Commanders vs Vikings game.

Kennedy, who turned heads with her performances at The Voice Season 28, will be present at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Let’s find out more about the country singer.

Who will perform the National Anthem at the Commanders vs Vikings game?

Cori Kennedy will perform the national anthem for the Week 14 game between the Commanders and the Vikings. The singer and songwriter is also an NCAA softball champion with Minnesota State. However, it is her recent performances on NBC’s The Voice that earned her recognition. At the show, Kennedy earned two-chair turns and progressed to the knockouts under coach Reba McEntire.

The singer announced her performance at the Commanders vs Vikings game on her Instagram account.

Kennedy’s rise to fame is truly inspirational. The 28-year-old, a self-taught artist, quit her day job selling furniture to pursue a full-time music career.

What are Cori Kennedy’s career and net worth details?

Kennedy gained national recognition during the Season 28 Blind Auditions of The Voice in September. Her performance of The Judds’ “Why Not Me” earned her turns from Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé. However, there is no publicly available information about Kennedy’s net worth at this time. The 28-year-old continues to make her way in the music industry after leaving a 9-5 job.

But performing at a game as big as the Commanders vs the Vikings in front of thousands of people will help the singer earn more recognition. The league pays national performers’ wages defined by the union contract and the match.

Who are Cori Kennedy’s parents & family?

Cori Kennedy is the second oldest of six siblings living in West Concord, Minnesota. The country singer credits her family for supporting her music career after she left her job. Additionally, Kennedy frequently shares heartfelt family moments on her social media accounts, highlighting their impact on her career.

How does singing at a halftime game impact artists?

Watched by thousands inside the stadium and millions worldwide, performing at NFL games has a significant impact on an artist. It helps the artists reach new potential fans around the world, virtually and physically.

For Kennedy, performing at an NFL game will be a significant break, considering she is basically starting her music career and has 7,925 monthly Spotify listeners.

What are Cori Kennedy’s social media handles?

Cori Kennedy is active on Instagram @cori__kennedy, where she shares updates on her life and family moments. She also has an X account @Corikenned.

Both Commanders and Vikings are in dreadful form. The Commanders are on a seven-game losing streak, with their last win coming against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 6. On the other hand, the Vikings’ last win came against the Detroit Lions on November 3. However, they will also look to secure their first win in five games.