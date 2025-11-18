Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Cowboys vs Raiders? Life, Net Worth & More About Husband-and-Wife Duo the War and Treaty

As the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders prepare for an emotionally charged game, the pre-game national anthem will be delivered by a duo whose own story is one of resilience and harmony: The War and Treaty.

From a piano in one of Saddam Hussein’s palaces to the center of Allegiant Stadium, the journey of The War and Treaty is as powerful as their music. Let’s find out more about the Trotters.

Who are The War and Treaty?

Michael and Tanya Trotter’s The War and Treaty represents a journey of love and strength, creating music that heals and uplifts. As a former U.S. Army soldier from 2003 to 2007, Trotter Jr. stayed at a private palace of Saddam Hussein, which had a piano in the basement. With some encouragement from his company commander, Trotter Jr. found his strength during tough times.

Michael’s path crossed with Tanya’s in 2010, and their shared passion for performance quickly blossomed into a marriage and, by 2014, the musical partnership known as The War and Treaty.

Inspired by legends such as Nina Simone and Johnny Cash, the duo touched the hearts of millions with their songs. With 12 nominations for prestigious music awards, the Trotters became the first Black duo to be nominated for the Country Music Association Award for Duo of the Year. Furthermore, they were also nominated for the Academy of Country Music Award for Duo of the Year.

National anthem performance at Cowboys vs Raiders 2025

The War and Treaty will begin the proceedings at Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders take on the Cowboys. The duo, known for their soulful gospel and Americana music, will bring the passion, power, and harmony to perform the National Anthem in front of thousands of spectators.

Furthermore, this will not be their first time performing at an NFL game. The duo also performed at Thanksgiving and Salute to Service events. Both Tanya and Michael Trotter are known for bringing an emotional depth, and the fans will be ready to witness one of the most memorable anthem performances this season.

Net worth of Michael and Tanya Trotter

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter have been one of the most successful duos since their origin in 2014. After releasing five studio albums, their net worth is estimated to be $1 million. The famous Americana duo has reached this figure with electrifying live performances, album sales, and royalties.

Additionally, both individuals have partnerships and generate their wealth through appearances, licensing, and other means. Their wealth mirrors their hard work, resilience, and popularity in the music industry. With that in mind, let’s have a look at the accolades the duo has received over the years.

Career highlights and achievements of The War and Treaty

Plenty of remarkable milestones and achievements have marked The War and Treaty’s journey. Apart from winning Duo/Group of the Year at the Americana Music Awards twice, the duo has been nominated for even more prestigious accolades.

These include the Grammy Awards, as well as categories such as Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song, among others. This year, they won an Emmy Award to recognize their collaboration with the Tennessee Titans.

The duo has also won CMT Music Awards and the Folk Alliance International award, and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry. Having already performed the National Anthem at several NFL games, both Michael and Tanya Trotter have captivated sports fans and music lovers.

The 2019 and 2023 Americana Music Award winner will be ready to take the center stage before the Cowboys vs Raiders game. Their story, as powerful as their voice, symbolizes the impact of harmony and unity. The much-anticipated match will begin with energy and passion among the fans, featuring The War and Treaty’s performance of the National Anthem.