Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Jets vs Ravens? Life, Net Worth, & More About Ryan Brown

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to stay in the AFC race, and next they will take on the Jets. And the moment hits differently for the Ravens and their longtime senior special teams coach, Randy Brown. The game is personal for him, for a beautiful reason.

Singer and songwriter Ryan Brown, the 19-year-old daughter of Randy Brown, will sing the national anthem.

But now let’s know more about Ryan Brown.

Who Is Ryan Brown Daye? National Anthem performer at Jets vs Ravens

Ryan Brown’s story starts way before she stepped onto big fields. She began singing and writing songs back in elementary school, and her family still laughs about those early days. Her mom, Trisha, remembers it clearly.

“We actually have a video that shows up on Facebook every year of her sitting, when she was probably 6 or 7, with a little notepad in front of her, and she was writing a song. And she was not the strongest singer. The video is me saying pretty much like, ‘Oh my god! She keeps singing this over and over.’”

Now Brown is 19, a sophomore at Rowan University, and her growth is easy to see. Meanwhile, her work as a singer-songwriter keeps pushing forward. Brown has recorded her own music, including her recent track “Wildflower Highway,” which is available on major streaming platforms. However, there is no mention of her net worth.

She also plans to blend music with teaching and hopes to bring it into her future elementary school classroom. At the same time, singing has helped her cope with obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, and depression. Brown explained it,

“Music and singing ‘really saved me. When I was in dark places, I would write music, or I would sing. And I still do that when I’m stressed out or not feeling great.”

Has Ryan Brown performed the National Anthem at other NFL or major events?

Ryan Brown has stepped onto big stages before, including the Philadelphia Eagles matchup with the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium last December. Now she returns to the same field, but with the entire flock watching. Brown has performed three times at Fenway Park in Boston and has appeared before the Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Union, Baltimore Orioles, and Cincinnati Reds crowds. And fans inside the Bank will not be the only ones catching the moment. Viewers can tune in through the Ravens’ official Facebook page, YouTube channel, BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Mobile app, and the Ravens TV app on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have won four straight and are closing in on the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North lead. The return of Lamar Jackson has lifted the team. However, outside of a strong showing against the Miami Dolphins in his comeback game, he has not played lights out, throwing only one touchdown pass over the last two weeks.

They have topped 28 points only once in the last seven games, and that includes three starts with Jackson running the offense. On the other side, the Jets are not explosive, but they have put up 26.7 points per game in their last three outings.