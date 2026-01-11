Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Packers vs Bears? Life, Net Worth & More About Gina Miles

We’re at the most critical stage of the 2025 NFL season, and it really doesn’t get any bigger than this. It’s the Green Bay Packers vs. the Chicago Bears today, and the front office wanted the buildup to reflect the moment, right down to who steps to the microphone before the opening snap. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s national anthem singer:

Who Will Perform the National Anthems at Packers vs Bears?

Gina Miles will perform the national anthem before the Packers vs. Bears showdown. Born on November 6, 2003, she is an American pop singer-songwriter who rose to national attention after winning Season 23 of The Voice. It was the closest finish the show has seen, and the win also marked a debut-season victory for her coach, Niall Horan.

Miles was born in Paxton, Illinois, and raised by her father, who worked as a disc jockey. Music was part of everyday life in the household. By the time she was 14, she was helping him set up equipment for his gigs, getting a hands-on look at the work that goes into performing.

That early exposure helped shape her interest in music and eventually led her to start playing gigs of her own. She attended Gibson City–Melvin–Sibley High School, where she took part in the show choir and band, building her foundation through regular performances.

At 18, she made the move to Sacramento, California, living with her aunt while chasing a career in the music industry. She released her first EP, Who Are You, in 2022. The following year, she competed on the 23rd season of The Voice and finished the run by winning the competition. She’s pursuing a solo career now.

Gina Miles Career and Net Worth

As of 2025, Gina Miles’ net worth was estimated to be around $10 million. According to Billboard, she earned $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group for winning Season 23 of The Voice. From there, she transitioned into building her own career, releasing music independently and expanding her audience, which has driven much of that financial growth.

Gina Miles Parents & Family

Miles has consistently credited her family for backing her ambitions. Amy Buler, while not her biological mother, has been a central figure in her life and development, providing steady support and encouragement throughout her journey.

Her father, Ryan Galey, was the first to pull her into the world of music, long before television cameras were involved. Having her help with his DJ equipment wasn’t just practical. It led to more. That gave her an early appreciation for the work behind the scenes.

“My family is so proud. I just wanted to make my family proud, and show them that I could do this,” Miles said.

Who is Gina Miles’ Boyfriend

There isn’t much public information about Miles’ dating life. She’s kept that part of her world private, which aligns with how she’s approached her rise so far. As a young artist still establishing herself, the focus has stayed on the work, not the headlines that can come with oversharing.

How Singing at a Halftime Game Impacts Artists?

From a financial standpoint, performing the national anthem at an NFL game doesn’t move the needle much. Artists aren’t paid traditional appearance fees; instead, they receive union-scale compensation, which is standard across the league.

But the value isn’t really about the check. It’s about visibility. Thousands in the stadium, millions watching on television, that kind of exposure carries weight. A strong performance tends to lead viewers to look up the artist afterward, driving traffic to streaming platforms and social media. It’s not a direct payday, but it can open doors and extend reach in ways few stages can.

Gina Miles Social Media Handles

Like most young artists, Gina is pretty active on social media. Below are her socials.

https://www.facebook.com/ginasofficialmusic/

https://www.instagram.com/ginamilesofficial/?hl=en