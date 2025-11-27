Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Packers vs Lions? Life, Net Worth, & More About CeCe Winans

Thanksgiving is here, and the excitement is higher than ever as the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers gear up for the opening game. This will be a crucial game for both teams as they try to hold their position in the NFC North. But before the teams face each other in the thrilling matchup, CeCe Winans will take the stage to sing the national anthem. Here’s a glimpse at the singer and her career.

Who Is CeCe Winans? National Anthem performer at Packers vs Lions

Priscilla Marie Love, better known as CeCe Winans, is one of the most celebrated gospel singers in music history. Many might remember her from the television program “The PTL Club.” Back in 1981, she moved out to Charlotte, North Carolina, with her brother BeBe, to sing for PTL. This was the first step of her professional career.

But her music journey goes all the way back to her home in Detroit, where she discovered music thanks to her parents. Growing up as one of the ten siblings in a music-inclined family, she naturally bonded with gospel music. She sang her first song at just eight years old and went on to become a household name in the music world, earning several accolades along the way.

What Is CeCe Winans’s Net Worth in 2025?

The Grammy-winning singer has released many solo albums, including Alabaster Box (1999), Alone in His Presence (1995), her self-titled album CeCe Winans (2001), and more, throughout her illustrious career. She has also worked closely with her brother BeBe Winans in multiple projects.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, her decades of hard work have earned her an impressive net worth of $8 million.

What does CeCe Winans’ music career look like? Awards and achievements earned by CeCe Winans

It’s not just the net worth. CeCe has an unmatched legacy, and her inspiring music continues to touch hearts globally. Her resume, replete with 33 Dove Awards and 23 Stellar Awards, and more, is a shining example of it.

She has 17 Grammy Awards to her name. CeCe Winans has also received a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame. One of her latest albums, “More Than This,” won the honor of Best Gospel Album at the 67th Grammy Awards 2025. Winans is also one of the very first inductees into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.

Apart from music, she has also authored multiple books, including Positive Note, Throne Room, and more.

Who is CeCe Winans’ husband, Alvin Love II?

CeCe’s family is an important part of her life. Her family and siblings are also well known for musical contributions and their part in her career. Winans married her husband, Alvin Love, in 1984 when she was just 18. They met through mutual family and church connections. Their relationship grew through letters, phone calls, and shared faith before they got married.

“I met Alvin while bowling,” she said, “but we didn’t even talk that night. He was cute, but my mind was on singing, not dating.”

“My brothers sang a song BeBe wrote for me, ‘We’re Going to Miss You,'” CeCe said, reminiscing about their wedding day. “It had everybody crying.”

She and her husband, Alvin Love II, are founding pastors at the Nashville Life Church. Their son, Alvin Love III, is the Lead Pastor. Along with music, she makes sure to be present for her family and kids. The couple raised two beautiful kids while supporting each other’s careers.

What other performances has CeCe Winans done at major sporting events?

Winans has reportedly never performed at any sporting events before. This will be her first appearance for a sports-related music performance at the Packers vs. Lions game. It will also be the 23rd holiday matchup between the two teams, with both fighting for second place in the NFC North as they try to secure their spot.