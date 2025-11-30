Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Raiders vs. Chargers? Life, Net Worth, & More About Norelle

The powerful voice opening today’s Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers showdown at the SoFi Stadium belongs to someone who’s already commanded football’s biggest stage multiple times. Norelle Simpson has stepped up for the Week 13 National Anthem. The Cleveland native had once made two appearances at one Super Bowl and has been making herself heard across NFL stadiums ever since. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who Is Norelle, the National Anthem Performer at Raiders vs. Chargers?

Norelle Simpson isn’t your typical anthem singer. She’s a music industry veteran with decades of serious R&B and soul credentials. Born in Cleveland, she started her professional career as a teenager and built a vocal style that blends classic soul with a modern production polish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norelle’s journey from Cleveland clubs to the SoFi Stadium didn’t happen overnight. She’s spent over a decade grinding through studio sessions, backup gigs, and building original music that showcases a range far beyond ceremonial performances.

What is Norelle’s Net Worth in 2025?

Specific numbers for an independent artist are always hard to pin down. But Norelle’s net worth as of 2025 is estimated to be around $10 million. Her income flows from multiple streams like original releases, live performances, session work, and high-profile gigs like today’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NORELLE SIMPSON (@norelleiam) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Independent R&B artists at her level typically earn through streaming royalties, licensing, and performance fees that vary based on venue size and event prestige. Her NFL appearances have definitely helped. Exposure to around 115 million viewers at the Super Bowl opens doors that just stay open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Norelle’s Career and Achievements

Norelle’s career has been nothing short of dynamic. She has worked with iconic music behemoths like Rihanna, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, and many more. Since 2012, she has been a background vocalist for Rihanna through tours and TV events.

The 2020 Super Bowl saw Norelle share the stage with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as backup singers for the Halftime Show. Fast forward to 2023, and Norelle was Rihanna’s backup ensemble for Super Bowl LVII. That’s 115 million viewers watching you work. The Cleveland native called it career-defining, and she wasn’t wrong. That performance elevated her from regional talent to a nationally recognized vocalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the stadium lights, she’s built a respectable original music catalog. Her single “Back Into You” showcased songwriting depth and immense emotional depth. In interviews, she has discussed writing from lived experiences and real emotions, not manufactured radio fodder. That authenticity resonates with the horde of listeners tired of overproduced content.

What Other Performances Has Norelle Done at Major Sporting Events?

Norelle’s NFL resume keeps growing exponentially each season. Last season, she sang the national anthem at Acrisure Stadium for a Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. She’s also performed at previous Chargers, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos matchups, and has been complimented in person for her vocals by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Today’s appearance marks another chapter in her expanding football portfolio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers’ gig at Acrisure Stadium proved she could deliver across different NFL markets. Each anthem requires vocal precision; no backing tracks, no second takes, just pure voice projected across tens of thousands.

Beyond the NFL, she’s also performed at Guardians games at Progressive Field, bringing it full circle to her hometown crowd. That 2023 home opener meant something different; singing in front of the people who watched her rise.

As kickoff approaches this afternoon, Norelle steps onto SoFi turf carrying Cleveland pride, Super Bowl credentials, and an AFC West divisional matchup to open. She’s spent decades building towards these moments, and today’s another one.